[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 22, 2023]The Russia-Ukraine war lasted for nearly a year, and the two sides are currently at a stalemate. Ukraine has been calling on its European and American allies to provide heavy tanks and other weapons to help launch a counterattack, but the latest news revealed that the United States advised Ukraine to wait for the opportunity.

According to Reuters, a senior U.S. official told the media on Friday (20th) on condition of anonymity that the U.S. advised Ukraine not to launch a large-scale counterattack against the Russian army at present; Ukraine should wait until the latest weapons provided by the U.S. are in place. and after training. The official said the U.S. is not currently supplying Ukraine with Abrams main battle tanks due to cost and maintenance issues. On the other hand, on Thursday (19th), the United States announced that it will provide Ukraine with hundreds of combat armored vehicles.

On Friday, dozens of European and American allies held a military aid meeting for Ukraine at the Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany, but the issue of whether to provide Ukraine with German-made “Leopard II” tanks was not resolved. The new German Defense Minister Pistorius denied that Germany unilaterally blocked the supply, but needed a consensus from allies.

Comprehensive report by NTDTV reporters Qiu Yue and Wang Yanqiao

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2023/01/21/a103630997.html