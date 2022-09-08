Home World Ukraine, Italian freelance journalist Mattia Sorbi injured in Kherson
Ukraine, Italian freelance journalist Mattia Sorbi injured in Kherson

Ukraine, Italian freelance journalist Mattia Sorbi injured in Kherson

KIEV – The Italian journalist Matthias Sorbi was injured in the occupied area Kherson. She did not have an interpreter with her. Sorbi has been operated on, is conscious and is in a hospital in the area controlled by Russian forces. “Dear friends, thank you very much for your solidarity and for all the affection you are showing these days, worried about my lack of contact. I am fine and safe, but unfortunately the communication difficulties in Ukraine prevented me from be online as usual, “wrote the journalist in a post on Facebook. “It will probably be like this for a few more days, but the important thing is not to have any problems. I am collecting so many stories to tell you and I will not fail to let you know!”, He added.

There had been no news since August 31 of the freelance journalist, whose reports were published by various international and Italian media, including the Republic and the Rai. The announcement was made by the German correspondent Arndt Ginzel on Facebook. Reporters without Borders confirmed. On August 31 Sorbi would send a message to Ginzel explaining that he planned to go from Mykolaiv to the Kherson oblast, about 50 kilometers away.

