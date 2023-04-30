Ukraine, Italy supplies 20 howitzers but they don’t work and must be returned. The prank unveiled to the Financial Times by a councilor from Kiev

Italy donated vself-propelled guns to Ukraine, but they seem to have become useless steel giants at the front. According to Financial Timesan adviser to the Ukrainian Defense Minister stated that these means are useless, so much so that they have been included in a list of scrap materials. But how, has the government of Rome donated vehicles to be demolished? It seems that these guns, produced in Italy in the early 1990s, are the updated version of a US-designed crawler with a 155mm cannon. In short, on paper the top of NATO’s heavy artillery. Proof of facts proved to be a bunch of scrap metal that European armies have removed from service.

They are the same ones who were seen two weeks ago in a video of a train passing through Udine station heading east. The Minister of Relations with Parliament spoke about it Luca Ciriani, clarifying that they would be “self-propelled artillery on tracks” directed to Ukraine, part of a military aid package “deliberated by the previous government and which are being delivered this week”. As always, there is no certainty about the number. The vehicles, designed in the United States in the early 1960s, have been updated and produced by the Italian company Auto Melara (Leonardo’s land armaments subsidiary) between the end of the 1980s and the beginning of the 1990s. Today the Italian Army has self-propelled artillery PzH-2000 armed with a 155/52 mm piece.

Italy has therefore decided to offer the old versions on the market, but only the Pakistan and Djibouti they wanted to buy some specimens. When fighting broke out in Ukraine, the Italian government set out to recover the M109L and supply them to Kiev, after a US-funded overhaul. Too bad that, to put the mechanical devices back in place, kits from the States were needed, but they never arrived or proved to be incompatible with the Italian version of the weapon. In short, those cannons have been standing still for months, waiting to know their fate.

Now it seems that at least some will make the journey in the opposite direction, for return to the workshop and complete the works in Italy or Belgium. But don’t worry, the other forty were entirely overhauled in Italy, even if they had to wait for the necessary pieces to be built from scratch. But they eventually set off, and some videos show them already being deployed to the front lines and engaged in battle. As long as they work.