Surprise visit to Ukraine by Japanese premier Fumio Kishida to meet with President Zelensky. It is the first visit by the Japanese prime minister to a country at war since the end of the Second World War.

Kishida “will convey to President Zelensky his respect for the courage and perseverance of the Ukrainian people who are defending their home under his leadership, as well as solidarity and unfailing support for Ukraine from Japan and the G7”, the Japanese Foreign Ministry explained in a statement.

The trip to Ukraine took place using a military jet used for public purposes, rather than a government plane, reports the NHK. The aircraft took off Sunday night from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport bound for India, three hours ahead of the government plane carrying Kishida in the same direction for the state visit. The jet had a capacity of around 10 passengers, to minimize the premier’s entourage and control the flow of information. Kishida then boarded a train in the vicinity of Przemysl, Poland, near the border with Ukraine, at around 1:30 am local time, in the direction of Kiev.

The Japanese premier is the only leader of the group of the world‘s most industrialized nations who has not yet visited Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict.

War

An explosion in the Crimean town of Dzhankoi destroyed Russian cruise missiles destined for Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said on Monday. The Guardian reports it. For his part, the adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, Anton Gerashchenko, released a video showing the area of ​​​​the railway station of the city and a strong explosion.

Russian forces launched 21 air raids and 9 rocket attacks yesterday in Ukraine, including one in the city of Slavyansk (east), which caused no victims: the General Staff of the armed forces of Kiev announced it in its daily update of the conflict, adding that Moscow also fired about sixty rockets with systems multiple throw. For their part, Ukrainian troops repelled 120 Russian attacks in the directions of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka and Shakhtarsk, in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian media reported it. The Russian armed forces, the report points out, continue to maintain a significant military presence on the territory of Belarus, but apparently without forming offensive groups.

The Russian army bombed a village this morning in the Kharkiv region, in eastern Ukraine, damaging some power lines: this was announced by the head of the regional military administration, Oleg Sinegubov, as reported by Ukrinform. Sinegubov also noted that yesterday the Russian army continued shelling border settlements in the Kharkiv region, hitting at least 14 of them.