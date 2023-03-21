Home World Ukraine: Japanese Prime Minister’s Surprise Visit to Kiev – Politics
World

Ukraine: Japanese Prime Minister’s Surprise Visit to Kiev – Politics

by admin
Ukraine: Japanese Prime Minister’s Surprise Visit to Kiev – Politics

Surprise visit to Ukraine by Japanese premier Fumio Kishida to meet with President Zelensky. It is the first visit by the Japanese prime minister to a country at war since the end of the Second World War.

Kishida “will convey to President Zelensky his respect for the courage and perseverance of the Ukrainian people who are defending their home under his leadership, as well as solidarity and unfailing support for Ukraine from Japan and the G7”, the Japanese Foreign Ministry explained in a statement.

The trip to Ukraine took place using a military jet used for public purposes, rather than a government plane, reports the NHK. The aircraft took off Sunday night from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport bound for India, three hours ahead of the government plane carrying Kishida in the same direction for the state visit. The jet had a capacity of around 10 passengers, to minimize the premier’s entourage and control the flow of information. Kishida then boarded a train in the vicinity of Przemysl, Poland, near the border with Ukraine, at around 1:30 am local time, in the direction of Kiev.

The Japanese premier is the only leader of the group of the world‘s most industrialized nations who has not yet visited Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict.

ANSA Agency

Second tranche of the 18 billion package agreed for 2023. In the interview, focus on migrants and solutions for competitiveness. Tajani: ‘Give munitions to Kiev, Parliament will be informed’ (ANSA)

War
An explosion in the Crimean town of Dzhankoi destroyed Russian cruise missiles destined for Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said on Monday. The Guardian reports it. For his part, the adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, Anton Gerashchenko, released a video showing the area of ​​​​the railway station of the city and a strong explosion.

See also  Grillo and D'Alema on the side of China

Russian forces launched 21 air raids and 9 rocket attacks yesterday in Ukraine, including one in the city of Slavyansk (east), which caused no victims: the General Staff of the armed forces of Kiev announced it in its daily update of the conflict, adding that Moscow also fired about sixty rockets with systems multiple throw. For their part, Ukrainian troops repelled 120 Russian attacks in the directions of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka and Shakhtarsk, in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian media reported it. The Russian armed forces, the report points out, continue to maintain a significant military presence on the territory of Belarus, but apparently without forming offensive groups.

The Russian army bombed a village this morning in the Kharkiv region, in eastern Ukraine, damaging some power lines: this was announced by the head of the regional military administration, Oleg Sinegubov, as reported by Ukrinform. Sinegubov also noted that yesterday the Russian army continued shelling border settlements in the Kharkiv region, hitting at least 14 of them.

You may also like

The new report on British police misogyny and...

Participant of a famous quiz killed a woman...

The war of the microchips, is a reconquest...

«China will not clash with the West to...

Vivo Valentia, the WINDTRE FTTH offer can be...

MUNDYS / A new aspiring leader in integrated...

Nico Roig, critic of his album This cold...

Depeche Mode, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

The International Monetary Fund has approved a 3...

Covid, Biden signs the transparency law on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy