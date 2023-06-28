Home » Ukraine, joysticks and bombs: the do-it-yourself war of young “dronists”
Ukraine, joysticks and bombs: the do-it-yourself war of young "dronists"

Ukraine, joysticks and bombs: the do-it-yourself war of young "dronists"

Krasnohrivka (Donetsk) — The inglorious droneists go to work at 7 in the morning and remain hidden in a dilapidated building until 7 in the evening. Krasnohrivka, one and a half kilometers from the Russian mortars. A timetable for employees, but for war. The daily routine is: wait in the basement for the call from the unit commander, run to the third floor climbing a staircase of rubble and broken glass, launch a small quadcopter over the occupied areas in search of enemy cannons and hope to see it come back.

