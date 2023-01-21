Yesterday in Germany a meeting was held between the US and allies to coordinate aid to Ukraine. Berlin promises other weapons but holds back on Leopards. “Italy is contributing in many ways to support” in Kiev, says Stoltenberg. More propaganda from Moscow against Rome: an Italian tank was destroyed in the field, says the Russian embassy
Crosetto: new aid to Kiev with sixth decree
«Italy will send further aid when the sixth decree is approved. He’s already done five. Let’s say that both Ukraine and other countries are satisfied with the help that Italy has provided and will continue to provide. The contents, as we know, have been classified. Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said so in an interview with Corriere della Sera, without going into detail on armaments and avoiding an answer on the Samp-T anti-aircraft defense system.
Kiev: «German indecision on Leopards is a disappointment»
Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk expressed frustration with Germany’s indecision about sending its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Speaking to CNN, he called Germany’s lack of action a “disappointment” after praising the UK for moving forward with the commitment of Challenger 2 tanks, adding that he hoped the move could prompt other countries to follow suit. the example.
The UK is “the first nation to deliver Challenger 2 tanks and this could be a trigger, hopefully, for other countries but unfortunately not yet for Germany,” said Melnyk, who went on to describe the inaction of the Germany as “a huge disappointment for all Ukrainians”.
Kiev starts military training on German Leopard tanks
Ukraine has agreed to train its specific military forces on German Leopard tanks although there is still no decision on their supply.
This was stated by the Ukrainian Defense Minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, in an interview with The Voice of America reported by Ukrainska Pravda. «It is an opportunity to be able to start training missions with the countries that own the Leopards. We will start with this and then move on,” he explained. «I hope that Germany will calmly reach a decision on the possible transfer of Leopard tanks by conducting its own internal consultations. I look at this with optimism », he concluded.