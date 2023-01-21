8:20

Kiev starts military training on German Leopard tanks

Yesterday in Germany the meeting between the US and allies to coordinate aid to Ukraine. Berlin promises other weapons but holds back on Leopards.

Ukraine has agreed to train its specific military forces on German Leopard tanks although there is still no decision on their supply.

This was stated by the Ukrainian Defense Minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, in an interview with The Voice of America reported by Ukrainska Pravda. «It is an opportunity to be able to start training missions with the countries that own the Leopards. We will start with this and then move on,” he explained. «I hope that Germany will calmly reach a decision on the possible transfer of Leopard tanks by conducting its own internal consultations. I look at this with optimism », he concluded.