Ukraine, latest news. 007 Gb, Ukrainians gain at least 1 km. New attack in the night in Kiev, all drones shot down

Rome is preparing to welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is visiting Italy for the first time since the start of the Russian invasion. The leader will see President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and will go to Pope Francis in the midst of the “peace mission” launched by the Vatican. Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Wagner, talks about the escape of the Russians from Bakhmut and announces the Ukrainians have conquered 5 kilometers. The British government “embittered” by Zelensky’s absence from Eurovision