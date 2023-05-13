Ukraine, latest news. 007 Gb, Ukrainians gain at least 1 km. New attack in the night in Kiev, all drones shot down

Rome is preparing to welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is visiting Italy for the first time since the start of the Russian invasion. The leader will see President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and will go to Pope Francis in the midst of the “peace mission” launched by the Vatican. Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Wagner, talks about the escape of the Russians from Bakhmut and announces the Ukrainians have conquered 5 kilometers. The British government “embittered” by Zelensky’s absence from Eurovision
Six children injured in rocket attacks in Luhansk
Six children were injured in rocket attacks on the Russian-occupied city of Luhansk. This was reported by Leonid Pasechnik, head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic, specifying that four of them received full assistance and two adolescents with moderately serious injuries were hospitalized in the republican children’s clinical hospital. Some civilian infrastructure was also damaged as a result of the airstrikes.”
Kiev, “at least 11 wounded in the Russian attack on Khmelnytsky”
The toll from the Russian attack in the Khmelnytsky region of Ukraine is “at least 11 wounded”. This was announced by the mayor of Khmelnytsky, Oleksandr Simchyshyn, quoted by UNIAN, adding that numerous buildings were damaged. “We currently have 11 injured, but that could increase. One of them is hospitalized, but his life is not in danger ”, he specified.
007 Gb, Ukrainians gain at least 1 km to Bakhmut
“Ukrainian forces have gained at least a kilometer of territory in Bakhmut as the Russians withdraw.” This reflects the “lack of credible fighting units”. British intelligence stated this in its latest briefing, writes the Guardian. The area is tactically significant because it is a Russian bridgehead on the western side of the Donets-Donbass canal, which marks the front line, the British ministry said in its update, posted on Twitter.