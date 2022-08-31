Home World Ukraine latest news. Aiea provides permanent mission to Zaporizhzhia. Stop of Nord Stream supplies to the EU has begun
Ukraine latest news. Aiea provides permanent mission to Zaporizhzhia. Stop of Nord Stream supplies to the EU has begun

Ukraine latest news. Aiea provides permanent mission to Zaporizhzhia. Stop of Nord Stream supplies to the EU has begun

The convoy of the International Atomic Energy Agency has left Kiev for Zaporizhzhia. Gb, Ukrainian forces continue counter-offensive in the south

Ukraine, the first shipment of grain for the Horn of Africa arrived in Djibouti

  • Aiea provides permanent mission to Zaporizhzhia

    The IAEA plans to set up a permanent mission at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant: the director general of the agency, Rafael Grossi said, according to reports from Tass. As is known, the Agency’s team of inspectors is currently on their way to the plant and Grossi added that his team plans to spend “a few days” at the plant. Previously Grossi had said that the mission would last until Saturday.

    The IAEA mission is directed towards the combat zones with clear safety guarantees, to reach the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, said the director general of the agency, Rafael Grossi, as reported by Tass.

    Mission members of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) departing for a visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. (REUTERS / Gleb Garanich)

  • Gb, Ukrainian forces continue counter-offensive in the south

    Ukrainian armored forces have continued to assault Russia’s southern forces grouping on several axes in the country’s south since Monday, the British Defense Ministry said Wednesday. Ukrainian formations have pushed back Russian forces on the front line at some points, taking advantage of relatively limited Russian defenses, the ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin.

  • Unicef ​​donates 30 refrigerated vans and 1.5 million vaccines to Ukraine

    UNICEF will send 30 refrigerated vans and over 1.5 million doses of vaccines to Ukraine, the Ukrainian Ministry of Health has announced, according to Ukrinform. «Vaccines in Ukraine are transported and stored in strict accordance with the requirements set by the manufacturer, despite the challenges to the health system brought about by the Russian invasion. The refrigerated vehicles provided are our next step in improving the ‘cold chain’, which will allow not only to quickly deliver vaccines to the regions that need them, but also, taking into account the involvement of the Centers for Control and Prevention of diseases of the Ukrainian Ministry of Health in this process, to apply immunoprophylaxis more effectively – said the Minister of Health, Viktor Liashko -. In this way, we will be able to ensure uninterrupted access to vaccines in every single healthcare facility. The first pilot delivery of vaccines to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will start in the Lviv region in the near future ».

