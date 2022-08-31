8:08

Aiea provides permanent mission to Zaporizhzhia

The IAEA plans to set up a permanent mission at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant: the director general of the agency, Rafael Grossi said, according to reports from Tass. As is known, the Agency’s team of inspectors is currently on their way to the plant and Grossi added that his team plans to spend “a few days” at the plant. Previously Grossi had said that the mission would last until Saturday.

The IAEA mission is directed towards the combat zones with clear safety guarantees, to reach the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, said the director general of the agency, Rafael Grossi, as reported by Tass.