The International Atomic Energy Agency (Aiea) has reported that the explosion of a mine has interrupted the main power connection to one of the reactors of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia. The Russian attack on energy infrastructure has left entire neighborhoods of Kiev without water and cut off the supply of electricity to some 300,000 homes. Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė argued in Vilnius that Europe must seek common responses to the energy crisis affecting the continent.
Russian drones on civilian targets in Poltava
Four Russian drones hit civilian sites in the city of last night Poltava, in eastern Ukraine, causing fires: this was announced by the governor of the homonymous region, Dmytro Lunin, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. It is still unclear how many drones were launched in the attack but Lunin pointed out that three were shot down by Ukrainian forces. According to preliminary information, there are no injuries or victims.
Lithuania: immediately common solutions for the energy crisis
Europe must seek “common responses” to the energy crisis that has been affecting the continent since the beginning of the Russian aggression toUkraine. This was stated by Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė during the joint press conference held yesterday in Vilnius with Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
Šimonytė underlined that the adoption of a cap on the cost of gas for the production of electricity represents a point of vital importance for the country and for the whole European Union: “A solution must be reached as soon as possible. Lithuania has always supported this measure, as the increase in the price of electricity goes hand in hand with the increase in the price of gas ”.
The Prime Minister added that, in the current conditions, a singular situation is created “in which some producers have enormous profits as [producono energia] without great expense, while others do not enjoy this privilege as they use gas. This temporary solution (the cap on the cost of gas, ed) could give greater stability to the markets ”.
Russian raid on Kiev, entire neighborhoods without water
Yesterday’s Russian attack on energy infrastructure in Ukraine they left 80% of the citizens of Kiev without water and cut off the supply of electricity to around 300,000 homes. Not only. A Russian missile shot down by Ukrainian defense systems hit Moldova, causing damage. Meanwhile, the wheat negotiations continue, with talks between Russia and Turkey.