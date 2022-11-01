7:11

Lithuania: immediately common solutions for the energy crisis





Europe must seek “common responses” to the energy crisis that has been affecting the continent since the beginning of the Russian aggression toUkraine. This was stated by Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė during the joint press conference held yesterday in Vilnius with Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Šimonytė underlined that the adoption of a cap on the cost of gas for the production of electricity represents a point of vital importance for the country and for the whole European Union: “A solution must be reached as soon as possible. Lithuania has always supported this measure, as the increase in the price of electricity goes hand in hand with the increase in the price of gas ”.

The Prime Minister added that, in the current conditions, a singular situation is created “in which some producers have enormous profits as [producono energia] without great expense, while others do not enjoy this privilege as they use gas. This temporary solution (the cap on the cost of gas, ed) could give greater stability to the markets ”.