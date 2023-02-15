7:43

Moscow announces extraordinary session of parliament

The two chambers of the Russian parliament will meet separately on 22 February in an extraordinary session. This was announced by RIA Novosti, quoting the parliamentarian and president of the Federation Council Commission, Vyacheslav Timchenko, according to whom the meetings will focus on the adoption of the integration laws of four regions within the Russian Federation, a clear reference to the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

According to a source cited by the RIA, the Duma, or lower house, will meet in the morning on the 22nd, the Federation Council will start work at 12. Russian President Vladimir Putin will give his annual address to the Federal Assembly – the two chambers joined in joint session – on 21 February.