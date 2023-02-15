Alarms are growing for a new imminent large-scale Russian offensive. Moscow has begun deploying ships and submarines with tactical nuclear weapons in the Baltic Sea and is amassing fighter jets on the border with Ukraine, according to intelligence sources. But the US is holding back. Stoltenberg’s press conference in Brussels today. The EPP distances itself from Berlusconi for the statements about Zelensky
Moscow announces extraordinary session of parliament
The two chambers of the Russian parliament will meet separately on 22 February in an extraordinary session. This was announced by RIA Novosti, quoting the parliamentarian and president of the Federation Council Commission, Vyacheslav Timchenko, according to whom the meetings will focus on the adoption of the integration laws of four regions within the Russian Federation, a clear reference to the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.
According to a source cited by the RIA, the Duma, or lower house, will meet in the morning on the 22nd, the Federation Council will start work at 12. Russian President Vladimir Putin will give his annual address to the Federal Assembly – the two chambers joined in joint session – on 21 February.
US prepares new 10 billion dollar aid package
The United States is preparing a new aid package for Urina in the value of 10 billion dollars. This was announced by a US official, who said that the Biden administration is preparing several announcements aimed at showing the firm support of the United States for Ukraine ahead of the first anniversary of the war. New sanctions against Russia are also on the way.
The EPP distances itself from Berlusconi for the words about Zelensky
Interviewed by Repubblica on the Berlusconi case, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani assures: «Facts count. And our president, I would like you to remember, voted the resolutions against Russian aggression in the European Parliament. Starting with the very tough one on March 1, 2022 ».