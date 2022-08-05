7:53

Zelensky, “Amnesty justifies Russian attacks”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Amnesty Internacional last night of justifying Russian attacks on Ukraine after the NGO published a report in which the Kiev army uses combat tactics that endanger the lives of civilians. . Referring to a Russian attack that took place in the last hours in the city of Toretsk, in which eight people died, Zelensky assured in his daily message to the Ukrainian population that he had not seen such “clear and appropriate” reports from some international organizations on “crimes committed by Russian terrorists “. “Compared to the Toretsk attack and thousands of other crimes committed by Russian terrorists, we do not see such clear and timely reports. We saw a completely different relationship from Amnesty, which unfortunately tries to clear Russia and shift the responsibility from the aggressor to the victim, ”he said. The president stressed that there is no condition under which a Russian attack on Ukraine can be justified and said that “it cannot be tolerated” that an organization establishes a relationship “by equating the victim with the aggressor. Nearly 200 religious buildings were destroyed or damaged. Nearly 900 medical institutions. Over 2,200 schools. The Russian army did not even stop in front of the monuments to the victims of the Holocaust and there are no reports of this, for no reason. It is immoral ”. Zelensky said that “those who condone Russian responsibilities and artificially create an information environment in which terrorist attacks are justified” do not realize that he is helping Moscow. “And if these are relationships that manipulate reality, then they share the responsibility for the death of people,” he added. Amnesty International said yesterday that Ukrainian troops use combat tactics that endanger the lives of civilians and violate humanitarian law, often operating in residential areas, including hospitals and schools. Amnesty’s secretary general Agnès Callamard warned Kiev that “being in a defensive position does not exempt the Ukrainian army from respecting international humanitarian law”. For Amnesty, “there is evidence that the Ukrainian army has launched attacks from populated residential areas and has settled in 19 villages and towns.” Callamard herself then accused “social network trolls” of “attacking the investigations of Amesty International. This is called war propaganda, misinformation and misinformation. But it won’t damage our impartiality or change the facts, ”Callamard said via social media.