7:11

Zelensky, “Russian troops towards Kherson for a new offensive”

The Russian Armed Forces are moving troops to Kherson in southern Ukraine. Word of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who in a speech to the nation said that the Russian offensive could move to the south of the country. ” They are increasing the number of their troops, they will prepare for our counter-offensive ” in southern Ukraine and ” perhaps they are preparing to launch an offensive of their own. The south is crucial for them, especially because of the Crimea, ”Zelensky said. “Now the Russian army is trying to strengthen its positions in the occupied areas of the south of our country by increasing activity in the affected areas”, said the Ukrainian president, adding that “strategically, Russia has no chance of winning this. war”. Russian troop movements come in response to Ukraine’s declared counter-offensive to liberate the occupied southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.