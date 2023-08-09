Ukraine, latest news. Attack by Russian hackers on military networks thwarted. Strong explosions in the Crimea

The toll from the Russian missile attack against a residential building in Pokrovsk, in Donetsk, rises to 8 dead and 81 injured. During the night air raid alarm in six oblasts of Ukraine. The United States will send the first batch of tanks to Ukraine in early autumn

Ukraine: “No compromise on truce”

22:52

Lithuania increases personnel at the border with Belarus

Lithuania will increase personnel deployed on the border with Belarus in the near future. This was announced by the commander of the Lithuanian border guard, Rustamas Liubajevas, at the end of a meeting with the President of the Republic, Gitanas Nauseda. While reiterating that the situation on the border remains tense due to possible provocations by Wagner’s troops, Liubajevas underlined that there are no particular critical issues reported at the moment. Last week, Lithuania announced that it was in the process of closing two of the six border crossings with Belarus for security reasons and to make its control operations more effective.

21:46

Media, Rheinmetall to retrofit 30 Leopard panzers for Ukraine

The German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall is preparing a further export of tanks to Ukraine. For this purpose, the company would have purchased 50 Leopard 1 tanks from the Belgian company Oip Land Systems, 30 of which would have to be retrofitted and re-equipped for Kiev. Handelsblatt reports it, citing circles within the industry. The panzers should be prepared at the German plants in Duesseldorf.

21:27

Ukraine: Erdogan on grain deal, western countries keep promises

“Turkey has been trying to reactivate the Ukrainian wheat deal since it was suspended on July 17.” This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyup Erdogan, underlining that the resolution of this problem depends on Western countries, which must keep their promises. Speaking during the 14th ambassadors’ conference in Ankara, Erdoğan underlined the role of diplomacy and affirmed that Turkey is striving to take an active role in solving regional and global problems. “Turkey’s goal is to create a zone of peace, stability, prosperity around itself,” Erdogan said.