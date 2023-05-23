Ukraine latest news. Belgorod governor: region attacked by drones

9:03

Gb, the partisans attacked the Belgorod region 3 times

Russian security forces likely clashed with groups of partisans in at least three locations in Russia’s Belgorod region, near the border with Ukraine, between Friday and yesterday, the British Defense Ministry writes in its daily update of intelligence. The identity of the partisans has not been confirmed, the report posted on Twitter recalls, but Russian anti-regime groups have claimed responsibility. The most serious incident occurred near Grayvoran, London experts comment, underlining that in addition to the firefights with small arms, there has been an increase in drone attacks. The authorities have evacuated several villages and deployed additional security forces in the area. Moscow is thus facing an increasingly serious threat to security in its border regions, with losses of fighter jets, attacks with improvised explosive devices on railway lines and direct partisan actions, the report continues, noting that Russia will almost certainly use these incidents to support the official narrative that he is the casualty of war.