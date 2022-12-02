07:05

Biden, I’m ready to talk to Putin if he wants to end the war

Biden opens up the possibility of talking to Putin, “if he shows signs of wanting to end the war”, for possible negotiations on Ukraine. In a meeting with Macron at the White House, the American president thus took a step towards dialogue. There was also talk of an international peace conference in Paris on 13 December which was surprisingly revealed between the lines of the bilateral communiqué. Macron continues to keep the door open to Putin, with whom he has announced that he wants to speak in the coming days, convinced that “negotiation is still possible”.