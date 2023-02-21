07:01

China, war “out of control, dialogue is needed”

China is “very concerned” about the conflict in Ukraine which “is intensifying and is also getting out of control”, and asks to “promote dialogue”. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said today. “We will continue to promote peace dialogue and work with the international community for this, to address the concerns of all parties and to seek common security,” the minister added during a conference in Beijing.

These statements come after the Chinese government denied on Monday that it would consider supplying Russia with arms to support its offensive in Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. The head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell has estimated that any delivery of arms by China to Moscow would constitute a “red line” for the EU. “We call on the countries concerned to stop adding fuel to the fire as soon as possible, to stop blaming China and to stop making a fuss by shouting ‘Ukraine today, Taiwan tomorrow’,” the Chinese Foreign Minister stressed in reference to the territory claimed by China.