After yesterday’s surprise visit to Kiev, the US president will be in Warsaw today. Biden heard from Meloni and said he was eager to welcome her to Washington. Tajani instead in New York at the UN summit on Ukraine. China says it wants to “work with the international community to promote dialogue”. The Chinese guest Wang is in Moscow today, while Prime Minister Meloni will be in Kiev today
White House, Biden is waiting for Meloni in Washington
“President Biden spoke on the phone tonight with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after the president’s trip to Ukraine and before the Italian premier’s visit. The two leaders discussed their ongoing close coordination on support for Ukraine, including assistance on security, economic and humanitarian issues. President Biden looks forward to welcoming you to Washington when their agendas align.” The White House communicates it.
Biden in Warsaw, speech today for the anniversary of the invasion
Air Force One Air Force One carrying President Joe Biden landed around midnight last night in Warsaw, after a short flight from Poland’s Rzeszów airport. The White House communicates it. Today the US president will meet the leaders of the countries of NATO’s eastern flank and will deliver a speech for the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
China, war “out of control, dialogue is needed”
China is “very concerned” about the conflict in Ukraine which “is intensifying and is also getting out of control”, and asks to “promote dialogue”. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said today. “We will continue to promote peace dialogue and work with the international community for this, to address the concerns of all parties and to seek common security,” the minister added during a conference in Beijing.
These statements come after the Chinese government denied on Monday that it would consider supplying Russia with arms to support its offensive in Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. The head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell has estimated that any delivery of arms by China to Moscow would constitute a “red line” for the EU. “We call on the countries concerned to stop adding fuel to the fire as soon as possible, to stop blaming China and to stop making a fuss by shouting ‘Ukraine today, Taiwan tomorrow’,” the Chinese Foreign Minister stressed in reference to the territory claimed by China.