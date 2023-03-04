Biden and Scholz reaffirmed their common commitment to “global solidarity with the Ukrainian people” and to “impose costs on Russia for its aggression against Ukraine for as long as necessary”, says a statement released by the White House, on the day the battle on Bakhmut sees Kiev close to withdrawing and in Zaporizhzhia there are 7 dead at Russian hands. In the United States, writes the New York Times, a road map is being worked on to end the war, while the president of the Eurochamber Metsola, who arrived unexpectedly in Ukraine, reiterates that “the home of the brave Ukrainians is the EU”
-
Ukraine: visit to the front by the Russian Defense Minister
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has inspected a “command post” on the front line in eastern Ukraine, his ministry said today as the battle rages over the iconic city of Bakhmut. The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that Shoigu “inspected a command post on the front line” in the “Donetsk-South direction”, without specifying the exact location or date of the visit.
-
BBC, over 16,000 Russian soldiers killed in the first year of the war
At least 16,071 Russian soldiers have died since February 24, 2022, according to BBC Russia, which carried out a name-by-name tally of the dead together with Mediazona, an independent Russian media outlet. One year into the war, the two media point out, the number of verified Russian military casualties has now exceeded the officially confirmed number of Soviet soldiers killed during the nine-year war in Afghanistan. Over 15,000 Soviet soldiers were killed in Afghanistan from 1979 to 1989. The BBC and Mediazone also said that at least 1,366 of those killed since February 2022 were mobilized Russian conscripts. About 40% of these died in the last two months. According to journalists, most of those killed in action came from the Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk regions, Bashkiria, Buryatia and Dagestan. Russia’s total losses including wounded, killed or missing can amount to at least 144,500 people.
-
Russian bombs on Nikopol, no casualties
Russian forces bombed the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region of southern Ukraine this morning, the head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, announced on Telegram, as reported by national media. The attack did not cause injuries or deaths, but a business and four homes were damaged, while a power line was cut. «In the night the attacker again struck the Nikopol district. The community of Marganets (a few km from Nikopol, ed) was hit by artillery fire. In the morning Nikopol. There is destruction,” wrote Lysak.