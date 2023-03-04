8:17

BBC, over 16,000 Russian soldiers killed in the first year of the war

At least 16,071 Russian soldiers have died since February 24, 2022, according to BBC Russia, which carried out a name-by-name tally of the dead together with Mediazona, an independent Russian media outlet. One year into the war, the two media point out, the number of verified Russian military casualties has now exceeded the officially confirmed number of Soviet soldiers killed during the nine-year war in Afghanistan. Over 15,000 Soviet soldiers were killed in Afghanistan from 1979 to 1989. The BBC and Mediazone also said that at least 1,366 of those killed since February 2022 were mobilized Russian conscripts. About 40% of these died in the last two months. According to journalists, most of those killed in action came from the Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk regions, Bashkiria, Buryatia and Dagestan. Russia’s total losses including wounded, killed or missing can amount to at least 144,500 people.