Zelensky, the day of the liberation of Crimea will come. Macron, we will provide more military support to Kiev
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia with kamikaze drones
The Russian armed forces launched an attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia in the night using kamikaze drones. The governor of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Oleksandr Starukh, reported on Telegram. The Shahed-136 drones hit and damaged infrastructure in two districts of the Ukrainian town. One person was injured in the attack.
Putin turns 70, Kirill invites us to pray for his health
On the occasion of Vladimir Putin’s 70th birthday, the patriarch of the Orthodox Church Kirill invited the Russians and the clergy to “pray for the health” of the president of Russia. This is what we read – as reported by the UNIAN agency – on the website of the Russian Orthodox Church, which has prepared two different prayers.
«Patriarch Kirill – the message reads – considered it necessary for all believers to offer a diligent prayer on this day for the health of the Russian head of state. The priests will pray for the health of the president on his birthday, October 7, and the following day, when Sergius of Radonezh is celebrated », one of the most loved saints in Russia.
Biden: There is the threat of a nuclear apocalypse
“For the first time since the Cuban missile crisis there is the threat of a nuclear ‘Armageddon’. Putin does not joke when he talks about the possible use of nuclear, chemical or biological weapons, because his army is in trouble ». This was stated by US President Joe Biden speaking at an election event in New York.
Biden spoke at a fundraising event for the Democratic Party hosted at the residence of James Murdoch, one of the media tycoon’s sons. “We haven’t been faced with the threat of a nuclear Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis. It’s the fault of a person I know quite well, his name is Vladimir Putin. I spent some time together, ”the president said.