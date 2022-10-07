7:08

Putin turns 70, Kirill invites us to pray for his health

On the occasion of Vladimir Putin’s 70th birthday, the patriarch of the Orthodox Church Kirill invited the Russians and the clergy to “pray for the health” of the president of Russia. This is what we read – as reported by the UNIAN agency – on the website of the Russian Orthodox Church, which has prepared two different prayers.

«Patriarch Kirill – the message reads – considered it necessary for all believers to offer a diligent prayer on this day for the health of the Russian head of state. The priests will pray for the health of the president on his birthday, October 7, and the following day, when Sergius of Radonezh is celebrated », one of the most loved saints in Russia.