Home World Ukraine latest news. Blinken-Kuleba phone call on counter-offensive and aid
World

Ukraine latest news. Blinken-Kuleba phone call on counter-offensive and aid

by admin
Ukraine latest news. Blinken-Kuleba phone call on counter-offensive and aid

Europa

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, had a telephone conversation with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba. The US State Department reported it, explaining that the two discussed the ongoing preparations for Ukraine’s spring counteroffensive, including promises of security assistance from allies and partners

Ukrainian soldiers cross border with Bakhmut (Reuters)

  • Russia: military maneuvers in the Arctic underway

    Russia has launched large-scale military maneuvers in the Arctic, with the use of 1,800 soldiers, over a dozen ships and 40 planes and helicopters. The exercises, according to reports from the navy’s Northern Fleet, will focus on the “security of the Russian merchant marine and sea lanes, with the Northeast Passage” and will last a few days. The melting of the glaciers is opening up new routes in the Arctic, creating new competition between the states that have sovereignty over the area, also for control of resources.

  • Spokesman, Navalny’s health deteriorates: “Maybe poisoned”

    Alexei Navalny’s health continues to deteriorate: in the night between last Friday and Saturday an ambulance was called due to “acute pain in the stomach” and “in the last 15 days in solitary confinement” the opposition leader Russian in prison since January 2021 “lost 8 kilos”.

    His spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh writes on Twitter. «When Alexei asks what he is sick with, the prison doctor mockingly replies that“ it’s only spring and everyone has exacerbations ”-continues the spokeswoman-. We do not exclude that for all this time in prison he may have been poisoned with something that slowly but steadily deteriorates his health ».

    Yarmysh then comments that “the problems are not limited to his health” and recalls – as announced yesterday by Navalny himself on social media – that the Russian opponent was once again sent to solitary confinement on Monday for the thirteenth time, after leaving the cell last Friday.

    “One of the prison officers told Navalny that a provocation against him was being prepared,” the spokeswoman underlines. «Alexei’s health conditions are getting worse day by day-she concludes. Only advertising can help him. Please share.”

  • Ukraine: Blinken-Kuleba phone call on spring counter-offensive and aid

    The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, had a telephone conversation with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba. The US State Department reported this, explaining that the two discussed the ongoing preparations for Ukraine’s spring counteroffensive, including promises of security assistance from allies and partners. Secretary Blinken, the State Department still reports, underlined how Ukraine’s success is vital for peace and security in Europe and reiterated the United States’ commitment to remain at Ukraine’s side for as long as necessary .

See also  Qatargate, procedure started for the waiver of the immunity of Cozzolino and Tarabella

You may also like

Farmers to a warmer home on credit with...

At least 7 soldiers have been killed in...

Moscow, the protest over the alleged construction of...

Joe Biden in Northern Ireland for the 25th...

Ukraine-Russia war April 12 live news | “NATO...

Bologna, former Virtus doctor arrested for murdering his...

Special “Where You Been”, the most representative album...

Eruption of the volcano Šiveluč | Info

Fire in Borgetto, flames in a large building...

In the Pentagon leaks also Egyptian rockets and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy