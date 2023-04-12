7:39

Spokesman, Navalny’s health deteriorates: “Maybe poisoned”

Alexei Navalny’s health continues to deteriorate: in the night between last Friday and Saturday an ambulance was called due to “acute pain in the stomach” and “in the last 15 days in solitary confinement” the opposition leader Russian in prison since January 2021 “lost 8 kilos”.

His spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh writes on Twitter. «When Alexei asks what he is sick with, the prison doctor mockingly replies that“ it’s only spring and everyone has exacerbations ”-continues the spokeswoman-. We do not exclude that for all this time in prison he may have been poisoned with something that slowly but steadily deteriorates his health ».

Yarmysh then comments that “the problems are not limited to his health” and recalls – as announced yesterday by Navalny himself on social media – that the Russian opponent was once again sent to solitary confinement on Monday for the thirteenth time, after leaving the cell last Friday.

“One of the prison officers told Navalny that a provocation against him was being prepared,” the spokeswoman underlines. «Alexei’s health conditions are getting worse day by day-she concludes. Only advertising can help him. Please share.”