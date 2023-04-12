The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, had a telephone conversation with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba. The US State Department reported it, explaining that the two discussed the ongoing preparations for Ukraine’s spring counteroffensive, including promises of security assistance from allies and partners
Russia: military maneuvers in the Arctic underway
Russia has launched large-scale military maneuvers in the Arctic, with the use of 1,800 soldiers, over a dozen ships and 40 planes and helicopters. The exercises, according to reports from the navy’s Northern Fleet, will focus on the “security of the Russian merchant marine and sea lanes, with the Northeast Passage” and will last a few days. The melting of the glaciers is opening up new routes in the Arctic, creating new competition between the states that have sovereignty over the area, also for control of resources.
Spokesman, Navalny’s health deteriorates: “Maybe poisoned”
Alexei Navalny’s health continues to deteriorate: in the night between last Friday and Saturday an ambulance was called due to “acute pain in the stomach” and “in the last 15 days in solitary confinement” the opposition leader Russian in prison since January 2021 “lost 8 kilos”.
His spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh writes on Twitter. «When Alexei asks what he is sick with, the prison doctor mockingly replies that“ it’s only spring and everyone has exacerbations ”-continues the spokeswoman-. We do not exclude that for all this time in prison he may have been poisoned with something that slowly but steadily deteriorates his health ».
Yarmysh then comments that “the problems are not limited to his health” and recalls – as announced yesterday by Navalny himself on social media – that the Russian opponent was once again sent to solitary confinement on Monday for the thirteenth time, after leaving the cell last Friday.
“One of the prison officers told Navalny that a provocation against him was being prepared,” the spokeswoman underlines. «Alexei’s health conditions are getting worse day by day-she concludes. Only advertising can help him. Please share.”
Ukraine: Blinken-Kuleba phone call on spring counter-offensive and aid
The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, had a telephone conversation with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba. The US State Department reported this, explaining that the two discussed the ongoing preparations for Ukraine’s spring counteroffensive, including promises of security assistance from allies and partners. Secretary Blinken, the State Department still reports, underlined how Ukraine’s success is vital for peace and security in Europe and reiterated the United States’ commitment to remain at Ukraine’s side for as long as necessary .