Russian drones hit the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odessa yesterday evening and caused “damage”, according to local authorities. Later Kiev reported a Russian attack with drones from the south claiming to have shot down 14. Meanwhile, the St. Petersburg bombing that killed nationalist blogger Vladlen Tatarsky is being investigated. Darya Trepova, a young Russian no-war woman, and a 27-year-old friend of hers were arrested for the attack. Today NATO will welcome Finland as its 31st allied country, Russia has already announced that it will strengthen its defenses in the west and north-west of the country
Born, Stoltenberg: July summit defines 2% GDP as the minimum base
“We will discuss how to invest more in defense and I expect that when the allies meet at the Vilnius summit (in July), they will agree that they have more ambitious defense, looking at 2% of GDP for defense not as a ceiling but as a a minimum base we need to spend on our safety in a more dangerous world.” This was stated by the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, upon his arrival at the Foreign Ministerial at the headquarters of the Atlantic Alliance.
Berlin to Moscow, stop mines in the fields
On International Day for Mine Action, Berlin denounces Russia’s use of it in agricultural fields of Ukraine and calls on Moscow to suspend its use. In a statement, the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock underlined that the mines – in addition to causing a high number of civilian casualties – block the harvesting work in the fields by farmers. “Doing so, Russia reduces the supply of food on the world market and aggravates hunger in the world.” “Anti-personnel mines are cruel weapons. They are the reason why mothers and fathers from countries like Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cambodia or Iraq still fear for their children every time they play outdoors, decades after the end of the conflicts,” she added. According to data released last fall by the International Campaign to Ban Landmines, ICBL, Russia has used at least seven different types of internationally banned landmines in Ukraine.
Blinken, reduce the EU’s energy dependence on Moscow
“Today we will focus on how we can further reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian energy and boost Euro-Atlantic clean energy production.” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this when he opened the EU-US energy council in Brussels and recalled that in 2022 the US supplied the EU with “56 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas”, or “40% of imported European totals with an increase of 140% compared to 2021”.