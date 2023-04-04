11:19

Berlin to Moscow, stop mines in the fields

On International Day for Mine Action, Berlin denounces Russia’s use of it in agricultural fields of Ukraine and calls on Moscow to suspend its use. In a statement, the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock underlined that the mines – in addition to causing a high number of civilian casualties – block the harvesting work in the fields by farmers. “Doing so, Russia reduces the supply of food on the world market and aggravates hunger in the world.” “Anti-personnel mines are cruel weapons. They are the reason why mothers and fathers from countries like Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cambodia or Iraq still fear for their children every time they play outdoors, decades after the end of the conflicts,” she added. According to data released last fall by the International Campaign to Ban Landmines, ICBL, Russia has used at least seven different types of internationally banned landmines in Ukraine.