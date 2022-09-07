A powerful explosion was felt in the city of Energodar, in the Zaporizhzhia region, where the largest nuclear power plant in Europe is located. The IAEA calls for the bombing of the plant and its surroundings to be stopped and a “safety zone” to be established. The Aiea mission also observed damage in various areas, including some “near the reactor buildings”. the Beijing representative to the UN Security Council: “The world cannot afford another nuclear disaster”
Moscow: regret that the IAEA report does not indicate responsibility for Kiev
The Russian ambassador to the United Nations said he was “regretted” that the report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (Aiea) on Zaporizhia refrained from accusing Ukraine, which Moscow considers responsible for the bombing of the nuclear power plant. “We regret that the source of these attacks was not mentioned directly in his report,” said Vasily Nebenzia during the United Nations Security Council.
The report, he added, is a “confirmation” that “the only threat” to the site comes from “bombing and sabotage operations” perpetrated by the Ukrainian armed forces.
Explosions in Zaporizhzhia, Aiea asks for “safe zone”
A powerful explosion was felt in the city of Energodar, in the Zaporizhzhia region, where the largest nuclear power plant in Europe is located. The IAEA calls for the bombing of the plant and its surroundings to be stopped and a “safety zone” to be established. The Aiea mission also observed damage in various areas, including some “near the reactor buildings”.
Grossi (Aiea), in Zaporizhzhia we are playing with fire
The safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is constantly “violated”. This was stated by the director general of the IAEA, the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, speaking on video link to the United Nations Security Council. Grossi explained that it is “unacceptable” for the site to be targeted and called for the establishment of a “safety zone”. “We are playing with fire,” Grossi warned.