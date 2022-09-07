7:21

Moscow: regret that the IAEA report does not indicate responsibility for Kiev

The Russian ambassador to the United Nations said he was “regretted” that the report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (Aiea) on Zaporizhia refrained from accusing Ukraine, which Moscow considers responsible for the bombing of the nuclear power plant. “We regret that the source of these attacks was not mentioned directly in his report,” said Vasily Nebenzia during the United Nations Security Council.

The report, he added, is a “confirmation” that “the only threat” to the site comes from “bombing and sabotage operations” perpetrated by the Ukrainian armed forces.