Ukraine, latest news. Born: Ukraine closest. Zelensky, no compromises with Russia on territories

Ukraine, latest news. Born: Ukraine closest. Zelensky, no compromises with Russia on territories

Kiev shot down 20 drones and 2 missiles in third night attacks

Russia launched 20 drones overnight, mostly against the Kiev region, and all 20 were shot down. This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force, which also reports that two cruise missiles have been intercepted. The Air Force also reported that a ballistic missile was not intercepted, but did not specify what damage it caused. This is the third night in a row of attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, attacks that came a few hours after the conclusion of the NATO summit in Lithuania. Drone barrage fired by Russian forces on Kiev, Iranian-made Shahed drones has caused one death. The government of Khmelnytskyi region in western Ukraine said a cruise missile was intercepted over the region and reported no casualties. “We appreciate the painstaking work of the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine,” the regional administration wrote in Telegram.

