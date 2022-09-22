Home World Ukraine latest news. Borrell (EU): More sanctions on Russia soon. Arrests for protests against Putin rise to 1,410
Ukraine latest news. Borrell (EU): More sanctions on Russia soon. Arrests for protests against Putin rise to 1,410

Ukraine latest news. Borrell (EU): More sanctions on Russia soon. Arrests for protests against Putin rise to 1,410

North Korea denies the supply of arms to Russia

The North Korea he denied the supply of weapons or ammunition to Russia, hypothesized by American intelligence, rejecting the “trafficking rumor” through the state media and assuring that the nation has no plans for military exports. “Recently, the United States and other hostile forces spoke of the ‘violation of a resolution’ by the United Nations Security Council, spreading a ‘rumor of arms trafficking’ between North Korea and the Russia – reported a dispatch from the official agency KCNA, citing a deputy director of the General Office of Equipment of the Ministry of Defense -. We have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before and we do not plan to spelled in the future ”.

US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel, he said earlier this month that Russia “is buying millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for use in Ukraine.” Calling it a “potential purchase,” White House National Security spokesman John Kirby made it clear that “there was no indication that the purchases had been completed and that those weapons had been used inside Ukraine.”

North Korea, in its statement, warned the United States to “keep its mouth shut” and stop circulating such rumors, which seem “aimed at tarnishing the image of the country” as a hermit. The sale of arms, however, is one of the most important chapters of the state budget for the inflow of foreign currency.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (EPA / KCNA)

