“Indecision is killing more and more people,” says Zelensky about Berlin’s lack of the green light for the delivery of Leopard tanks to Kiev. Today in Paris meeting between Macron and Scholz. The German Defense Minister announces that he will go “soon” to Kiev. Even the Japanese premier Kishida evaluates the visit. Meanwhile, the US advises Ukraine to wait to launch the final offensive against Russia until the last package of American weapons is available
President Duma: sending new weapons to Kiev risks “global catastrophe”
Moscow’s new harsh warning to the West: Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, wrote today on his Telegram channel that the delivery of new offensive weapons to Kiev will lead to a “global catastrophe”.
«Given the technological superiority of Russian weapons, foreign politicians who take this type of decision must understand that this could lead to a global catastrophe that would destroy their countries», Volodin explained, adding that if Washington and NATO countries supplied weapons «which will be used to attack peaceful cities and try to take over our territories” this will lead to “retaliation with more powerful weapons”.
Finally, Volodin sent a signal to the governments of Germany and France to «be aware of their responsibility before humanity».
Kiev: Sea King helicopters donated by the UK have arrived
The Sea King helicopters donated by the UK have arrived in Ukraine, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said. He did not specify the number of aircraft obtained. «This is a great reinforcement for the Ukrainian Navy.
Our cooperation will continue to increase,” Reznikov said on Twitter, thanking his British counterpart Ben Wallace. In November, London announced it was sending three Sea King helicopters to Ukraine.
Japan media: premier Kishida evaluates visit to Kiev
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering visiting Kiev in February to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and show his support for the country in anticipation of the G7 summit to be held in Hiroshima, where the Ukrainian leader himself could be a guest . This was stated by the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper, which cites government sources and follows a similar announcement made by the White House following Kishida’s visit to Washington in the middle of the month.
Last week, according to the Jiji agency, the possibility of a direct invitation to Zelensky from the Japanese prime minister was being explored on the occasion of the meeting of G7 leaders scheduled for May in the city of Hiroshima. Last month, the Ukrainian president from Poland traveled to Washington on his first foreign trip since the conflict with Russia began in February.