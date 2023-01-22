9:18

President Duma: sending new weapons to Kiev risks “global catastrophe”

Moscow’s new harsh warning to the West: Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, wrote today on his Telegram channel that the delivery of new offensive weapons to Kiev will lead to a “global catastrophe”.

«Given the technological superiority of Russian weapons, foreign politicians who take this type of decision must understand that this could lead to a global catastrophe that would destroy their countries», Volodin explained, adding that if Washington and NATO countries supplied weapons «which will be used to attack peaceful cities and try to take over our territories” this will lead to “retaliation with more powerful weapons”.

Finally, Volodin sent a signal to the governments of Germany and France to «be aware of their responsibility before humanity».