06:38

Zelensky: 2023 will be a decisive year

«We continue to prepare the defense and security forces of Ukraine. The next one will be a decisive year». This was stated by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in his video evening speech, quoted by Ukrinform. “We understand what risks there are in the winter, we understand what we have to do in the spring, and then we understand what results the entire defense and security sector has to demonstrate,” she stressed. «In general, this week will be important for Ukraine from a political point of view. As we move into the next year, we need to maintain a common understanding of our national goals,” she explained. «Of course, the liberation of our land from the enemy, as well as the restoration of Ukraine, the return of our people home, the further rapprochement of our state with key partners, the opening up of new opportunities for Ukraine in the world – these are all tasks for the near future. And not only for the state, but also for each of us,” Zelensky added.