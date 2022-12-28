Kiev residents will have to expect repeated power outages throughout the winter
Central Bank of Ukraine: Economy could grow in 2023
The Ukrainian economy could grow next year and this year’s inflation could be lower than expected. The head of the local central bank said it, citing the nation’s resilience in the face of Russia’s campaign to destroy energy infrastructure.
Kiev residents will have to expect repeated and sudden power outages until the end of winter. This is confirmed by the municipal administration. “We will have to live in these conditions throughout the winter,” the deputy head of the city administration, Petro Panteleyev, told Ukrainian television on Tuesday. The power supply in Kiev, as in other Ukrainian cities, has been massively cut off by Russian missile attacks. Electricians were working around the clock to fix the system, but the situation remains difficult, Panteleyev explained. Especially on working days, when electricity consumption increases, capacities are not enough, the official warned.
Zelensky: 2023 will be a decisive year
«We continue to prepare the defense and security forces of Ukraine. The next one will be a decisive year». This was stated by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in his video evening speech, quoted by Ukrinform. “We understand what risks there are in the winter, we understand what we have to do in the spring, and then we understand what results the entire defense and security sector has to demonstrate,” she stressed. «In general, this week will be important for Ukraine from a political point of view. As we move into the next year, we need to maintain a common understanding of our national goals,” she explained. «Of course, the liberation of our land from the enemy, as well as the restoration of Ukraine, the return of our people home, the further rapprochement of our state with key partners, the opening up of new opportunities for Ukraine in the world – these are all tasks for the near future. And not only for the state, but also for each of us,” Zelensky added.