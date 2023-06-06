Ukraine latest news. Chief Wagner against Moscow, the balance of Ukrainian losses is “imaginative”

World Ukraine, images from Belgorod after the violent clashes Prigozhin makes fun of the claims of the Russian Defense Ministry: killing 1,500 soldiers in one day would be “a hellish massacre”

Chief Wagner against Moscow, the balance of Ukrainian losses is “imaginative”

The leader of the Wagner paramilitary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, called the tolls of Ukrainian losses claimed by Moscow “fantasies”, which it claims to have repulsed two major offensives in two days. “These are just ramblings,” Prigozhin said in a Telegram message. Russia’s defense ministry said it repulsed two large-scale Ukrainian offensives on Sunday and Monday in southern Donbass, killing “more than 1,500 Ukrainian soldiers” and destroying “28 tanks”. The Ukrainian government, while claiming territorial gains near the devastated city of Bakhmut, in the east of the country, has relativized the extent of its “offensive actions” and has not provided any assessment.

Killing 1,500 soldiers in one day is “a hellish massacre,” joked Wagner’s boss, mocking Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov. «Actually, why not add up all the numbers given by Konashenkov. I think we’ve already destroyed the entire planet Earth five times.”

Prigozhin often made over-the-top statements against the Russian General Staff, accusing them in particular of not supplying enough ammunition to Wagner’s men, on the front lines of the fighting around Bakhmut.

Image not available The leader of the Wagner paramilitary group Yevgeny Prigozhin. (REUTERS/Yulia Morozova)

