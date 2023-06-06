Home » Ukraine latest news. Chief Wagner against Moscow, the balance of Ukrainian losses is “imaginative”
World

Ukraine latest news. Chief Wagner against Moscow, the balance of Ukrainian losses is “imaginative”

by admin
Ukraine latest news. Chief Wagner against Moscow, the balance of Ukrainian losses is “imaginative”

World

Ukraine, images from Belgorod after the violent clashes

Prigozhin makes fun of the claims of the Russian Defense Ministry: killing 1,500 soldiers in one day would be “a hellish massacre”

Chief Wagner against Moscow, the balance of Ukrainian losses is “imaginative”

The leader of the Wagner paramilitary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, called the tolls of Ukrainian losses claimed by Moscow “fantasies”, which it claims to have repulsed two major offensives in two days. “These are just ramblings,” Prigozhin said in a Telegram message. Russia’s defense ministry said it repulsed two large-scale Ukrainian offensives on Sunday and Monday in southern Donbass, killing “more than 1,500 Ukrainian soldiers” and destroying “28 tanks”. The Ukrainian government, while claiming territorial gains near the devastated city of Bakhmut, in the east of the country, has relativized the extent of its “offensive actions” and has not provided any assessment.

Killing 1,500 soldiers in one day is “a hellish massacre,” joked Wagner’s boss, mocking Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov. «Actually, why not add up all the numbers given by Konashenkov. I think we’ve already destroyed the entire planet Earth five times.”

Prigozhin often made over-the-top statements against the Russian General Staff, accusing them in particular of not supplying enough ammunition to Wagner’s men, on the front lines of the fighting around Bakhmut.

Image not available

The leader of the Wagner paramilitary group Yevgeny Prigozhin. (REUTERS/Yulia Morozova)

breaking latest news ©

View on breakinglatest.news

See also  Slavica Ćukteraš' deceased grandmother | Entertainment

You may also like

“Watergate” prosecutor talks about Trump’s “confidential document gate”:...

the images of the uncontrolled water flowing out...

A major dam in southern Ukraine has been...

Daily horoscope for June 6 | Fun

Sham Shui Po female murder case | An...

Ukraine-Russia war, today’s news | Kiev claims advance...

He dies by suicide after a group sexual...

Ukraine latest news. Moscow, Nova Kakhovka dam partially...

Jovan Memedović’s daughter is getting married, what does...

Twitter abandons the Code of Conduct and goes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy