Billionaire Oleg Deripaska said Russia could find its coffers empty in 2024 and needs investment from “friendly” countries to break the grip of sanctions on the economy. A strong explosion was recorded 110 kilometers from Moscow yesterday evening: among the hypotheses, the shooting down of an enemy drone, but no fragments have yet been found. Foreign ministers of the so-called Quad group denounced Russia’s threat to use nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine as unacceptable. The meeting at the White House between Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled for 2 pm Washington time, 8 pm in Italy.
Belarus: Nobel Peace Prize Bialiatski sentenced to 10 years
A Belarusian court has sentenced Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski to 10 years in prison. This was announced in a statement by the Viasna Human Rights Center founded by the human rights activist, specifying that Bialiatski was convicted of alleged smuggling and financing of “activities that violate public order”, according to reports from the BBC . The Belarusian activist was awarded the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, together with the Russian human rights association Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organization the Center for Civil Liberties. In the motivation, Bialiatski was described as “one of the initiators of the movement for democracy that emerged in the mid-1980s in Belarus, who dedicated his entire life to promoting democracy and the peaceful development of his country”. In 1996, he founded the organization Viasna, which means Spring, which then evolved into a broader human rights organization that documents and protests the use of torture on political prisoners. “Government authorities have repeatedly tried to silence Bialiatski who has been in prison without trial since 2020 – continues the motivation – despite tremendous personal difficulties, Bialiatski has not given a step in his fight for rights and democracy in Belarus” .
Ft, EU ammunition in Kiev a matter of days, not months
Ukraine will receive vital artillery ammunition within weeks after Brussels offered to reimburse countries that supply shells from their stockpiles, reports the Financial Times, citing EU officials. “I think it will move forward very, very quickly. And I think it’s a matter of days, weeks, rather than months,” said an official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. This week it emerged that the EU will propose to use one billion euros from the European Peace Fund (EPF) to purchase 155mm ammunition and also other calibers to be sent to Ukraine, as requested by President Volodymyr Zelensky. Yesterday a senior EU official closely following the negotiations said that “we are on the verge of seeing a grand coalition between EU countries on joint procurement to supply ammunition to Ukraine”.
Moscow, Kiev counter-offensive plans doomed to failure
“Western countries demand that Kiev continue offensive operations and the occupation of the territory of the new Russian regions, even if they understand that such plans are doomed to failure.” This is what can be read in a note from the Russian Foreign Ministry. Ria Novosti reports it. “They don’t care that the price of such a policy is the lives of thousands of innocent people,” it continues.