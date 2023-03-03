13:40

Belarus: Nobel Peace Prize Bialiatski sentenced to 10 years

A Belarusian court has sentenced Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski to 10 years in prison. This was announced in a statement by the Viasna Human Rights Center founded by the human rights activist, specifying that Bialiatski was convicted of alleged smuggling and financing of “activities that violate public order”, according to reports from the BBC . The Belarusian activist was awarded the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, together with the Russian human rights association Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organization the Center for Civil Liberties. In the motivation, Bialiatski was described as “one of the initiators of the movement for democracy that emerged in the mid-1980s in Belarus, who dedicated his entire life to promoting democracy and the peaceful development of his country”. In 1996, he founded the organization Viasna, which means Spring, which then evolved into a broader human rights organization that documents and protests the use of torture on political prisoners. “Government authorities have repeatedly tried to silence Bialiatski who has been in prison without trial since 2020 – continues the motivation – despite tremendous personal difficulties, Bialiatski has not given a step in his fight for rights and democracy in Belarus” .