Pope: “Sorrow for children devoured by wars”

Children “devoured by wars”: this is the Pope’s pain on Christmas Eve. Thinking of the Child of Bethlehem, Francis asks us to take a look at the little ones. «Even this Christmas, a humanity insatiable by money, power and pleasure makes no room, as it was for Jesus, for the smallest, for so many unborn, poor, forgotten children. I think above all of the children devoured by wars, poverty and injustice. But Jesus comes right there, a child in the manger of waste and rejection. In him, child of Bethlehem, there is every child. And there is an invitation to look at life, politics and history through the eyes of children », he said in his Christmas Eve homily.

Pope Francis arrived in the basilica in a wheelchair and during the celebration he appeared a little tired, at times with a hoarse voice. He seven thousand faithful in the basilica, and another three thousand to follow mass from St. Peter’s Square on giant screens. This Christmas 2022, the Pope’s greatest concern is for a peace that is struggling to make room in the world. He looks at the manger, where Jesus chose to be born, and associates the image with «greediness in consuming. Because, while the animals in the stable consume food, men in the world, hungry for power and money, also consume their neighbors, their brothers. How many wars!» commented Pope Francis.

And our thoughts cannot fail to go to Ukraine to which the Pontiff has dedicated dozens and dozens of appeals in this year that is about to end. Then a look at the poor: “We are called to be a Church that adores the poor Jesus and serves Jesus in the poor”, recalls Pope Francis.

Of course, it is not easy to leave the warm warmth of worldliness to embrace the bare beauty of the grotto of Bethlehem, but let us remember that it is not really Christmas without the poor. Without them we celebrate Christmas, but not that of Jesus. Brothers, sisters, at Christmas God is poor: may charity be reborn!».

Finally, the invitation to be concrete because God’s love for humanity is “concrete”. «He, who lays naked in the manger and will lay naked on the cross, asks us for the truth, to go to the naked reality of things, to lay apologies, justifications and hypocrisies at the foot of the manger. He, who was tenderly wrapped in swaddling clothes by Mary, wants us to clothe ourselves with love. God does not want appearances, but concreteness”, continued the Pope.

“Let us not let this Christmas go by – is Francis’ appeal – without doing something good”, “in his name let us revive a little hope in those who have lost it”. Tomorrow, on Christmas day, the Pontiff will impart the ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing with thoughts on the areas of the planet that are suffering the most at this historic moment.