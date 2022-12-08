Ukraine has asked the United States for cluster munitions, which are banned in more than 100 countries but which Russia continues to use to devastating effect in Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the risk of Moscow using nuclear weapons in the conflict in Ukraine has decreased thanks to international pressure on Russia. The National Center of Resistance of the Ukrainian Army said the Russian occupation authorities are forcibly discharging civilian patients from hospitals in the occupied part of the Luhansk region, even if they have not finished their treatment yet.
-
Street civilians from hospitals for space to Russian soldiers
The Russian occupation authorities are forcibly discharging civilian patients from hospitals in the occupied part of the region Luhansk (east), even if they have not yet finished treatment: the National Center of Resistance of the Ukrainian army announced it, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. The Center explains that civilians are being driven out to make way for wounded Russian soldiers.
-
Soviet drones modified to target Russian bases
L’Ukraine earlier this week it used modified Soviet-era drones to strike the Russian bases of Engels and Dyagilevo, hundreds of kilometers from its border, Politico writes in an article published in its online edition. The attacks, the newspaper comments, demonstrate a new lethal capability for a country that relies mostly on imported weapons to repel the Russian advance. According to two people familiar with the operation, the drones used were modified Tu-141 surveillance aircraft, dating back to the Soviet era.
The changes demonstrate the Ukrainian defense industry’s capacity for innovation, even as Russia is forced to purchase low-cost Iranian drones to conduct its aerial warfare, Politico writes. The strikes, he says, also indicate the extent to which Kiev is capable of striking Russian military positions in depth, even as it resists continued barrages of Russian missiles on civilian infrastructure: and raise questions about whether Ukraine could continue to launch similar attacks in the next weeks.
-
Up to 10 bombers missing from Russian air base
Up to 10 Tu-22M bombers have disappeared from Russia’s Dyagilevo airbase in the Ryazan region southeast of Moscow, Mark Krutov, a journalist of the Russian edition of Radio Liberty, wrote on Twitter, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda. The basis of Dyagilevo it is one of two Russian bases hit by Ukrainian drones on Monday. “The damaged Tu-22M disappeared, leaving only a shadow on the runway. At least 9 other Tu-22M bombers left the base, as well as other planes,” Krutov wrote, publishing some satellite images of the base taken yesterday.