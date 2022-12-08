7:12

Soviet drones modified to target Russian bases





L’Ukraine earlier this week it used modified Soviet-era drones to strike the Russian bases of Engels and Dyagilevo, hundreds of kilometers from its border, Politico writes in an article published in its online edition. The attacks, the newspaper comments, demonstrate a new lethal capability for a country that relies mostly on imported weapons to repel the Russian advance. According to two people familiar with the operation, the drones used were modified Tu-141 surveillance aircraft, dating back to the Soviet era.

The changes demonstrate the Ukrainian defense industry’s capacity for innovation, even as Russia is forced to purchase low-cost Iranian drones to conduct its aerial warfare, Politico writes. The strikes, he says, also indicate the extent to which Kiev is capable of striking Russian military positions in depth, even as it resists continued barrages of Russian missiles on civilian infrastructure: and raise questions about whether Ukraine could continue to launch similar attacks in the next weeks.