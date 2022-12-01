6:53

Macron, US does not use EU in its fight against China

French President Emmanuel Macron, on a visit to Washington, warned of the “risk” that “Europe and France become a sort of variable” in the rivalry between the United States and China. In a speech to the French embassy in Washington, Macron said that the “risk is that, when faced with challenges, the United States looks first to the United States, and this is normal, and then to the rivalry with China, and, in a certain sense, that Europe and France become a sort of variable».