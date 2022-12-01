Macron, US does not use EU in its fight against China. Zelensky, war will end with our victory or with Moscow’s decision
Ukraine: US order worth 1.2 billion dollars for missile systems
The US army has awarded a maxi contract of 1.2 billion dollars to Raytheon Technologies for the production of six Nasams anti-aircraft missile systems destined for Ukraine: the Pentagon has announced this, as reported by the Guardian. The United States had approved sending eight Nasams to Kiev to help Ukrainian forces repel Russian missile and drone attacks. Ukraine received the first delivery of two Nasams systems in November. “The Nasams are just the latest in a series of air defense capabilities that we are providing to Ukraine,” said Defense Undersecretary Bill LaPlante.
Macron, US does not use EU in its fight against China
French President Emmanuel Macron, on a visit to Washington, warned of the “risk” that “Europe and France become a sort of variable” in the rivalry between the United States and China. In a speech to the French embassy in Washington, Macron said that the “risk is that, when faced with challenges, the United States looks first to the United States, and this is normal, and then to the rivalry with China, and, in a certain sense, that Europe and France become a sort of variable».
Austin receives French Defense Minister at the Pentagon
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met his French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu at the Pentagon last night. The US department reports it in a note. The two defense chiefs discussed “support for Ukraine, NATO strength and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific”.