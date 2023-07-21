Ukraine latest news. Councilor Macron, China supplies military equipment to Russia – GB: historic victory for Labor in the supplementary elections

1
The Russian military is targeting ports in Ukraine in order to escalate tensions around the Black Sea, the Institute for the Study of War wrote in its July 20 report. Some Western-supplied weapons sent to Ukraine in 2022 were stolen by criminals and arms dealers before they reached the Ukrainian military. Mercenaries of the Wagner group stationed in Belarus have been re-assimilated into the Russian army.
See also Patrick Zaki and Christmas as a free man: "Best wishes dear Bologna, my adopted land, and to all of Italy"