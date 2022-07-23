Fitch cuts Ukrainian credit rating to ‘C’. Sullivan, US will not supply Kiev with long-range missiles
Kiev, damage to the environment for 5.5 billion dollars
The war caused $ 5.5 billion in damage to Ukraine’s environment. This was explained by the Minister for the Protection of the Environment and Natural Resources Ruslan Strelets. It was reported on Kiev Independent. “Today, Russia is the leading environmental terrorist,” she said.
Fitch cuts Ukrainian credit rating to ‘C’
The Fitch agency cut Ukraine’s credit rating to ‘C’ from ‘CCC’. A choice also due to the continuation of the military conflict. “The war – we read – could continue next year, with weak prospects for political negotiations”. Fitch’s forecasts for the Ukrainian economy in 2022 are for a contraction equal to -33%.
Sullivan, US will not supply Kiev with long-range missiles
The United States “will not supply” Ukraine with long-range missiles capable of hitting targets over 300 kilometers away. This was confirmed by Jake Sullivan, national security adviser, speaking at the Aspen Security Forum. “We want to do everything necessary to defend Ukraine – he explained – but we also do not want an escalation of the conflict that could lead to the third world war”.