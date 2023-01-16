7:00

500 Ukrainian soldiers begin special training in Germany

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says that new and expanded combat training of Ukrainian forces has begun in Germany. The goal is to get a battalion of about 500 soldiers back on the battlefield to fight the Russians over the next five to eight weeks. General Mark Milley says trained troops left Ukraine a few days ago to head for Germany. The so-called combined arms training is meant to hone the skills of Ukrainian forces so they are better prepared to launch an offensive or counter any wave of Russian attacks. Milley spoke to reporters traveling with him in Brussels on Sunday.