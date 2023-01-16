German arms firm Rheinmetall could not deliver Panzer Leopards to Ukraine before 2024, even if the political decision is made next week. Stoltenberg (NATO): “More heavy weapons in Kiev in the near future”
-
Digging continues in Dnipro after raid on apartment building, at least 30 dead
Digging continues in Dnipro in an attempt to find survivors after the Russian missile attack that hit and gutted a 9-storey apartment building on 14 January, where about 1,700 people lived. The toll is currently at least 30 dead, the governor of the region announced. While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported 73 injured and 39 people saved.
-
500 Ukrainian soldiers begin special training in Germany
The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says that new and expanded combat training of Ukrainian forces has begun in Germany. The goal is to get a battalion of about 500 soldiers back on the battlefield to fight the Russians over the next five to eight weeks. General Mark Milley says trained troops left Ukraine a few days ago to head for Germany. The so-called combined arms training is meant to hone the skills of Ukrainian forces so they are better prepared to launch an offensive or counter any wave of Russian attacks. Milley spoke to reporters traveling with him in Brussels on Sunday.
-
Zelensky, silence of Russians on Dnipro is cowardly
President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned the “cowardly silence” of the Russian people following the rocket attack on a building in the city of Dnipro that killed at least 30 people. This was reported by France 24.