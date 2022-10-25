7:31

Zelensky: no dirty bombs, Moscow seeks justifications

“It’s an important question, I want to be clear. The Russians want to scare, intimidate, they can prepare a provocation. They could hit infrastructure at nuclear power plants and then say that atomic material was being produced there. Moscow seeks justifications towards the world and Russian society ».

This is what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Corriere della Sera“We do not know what they want to do, but they certainly point the finger at our danger to justify the attacks – added Zelensky -. This is why we also insist on the presence of international inspectors at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and we would like the same in the other plants in the country ”.