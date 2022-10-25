Russia intends to raise today to the UN Security Council its accusation that Ukraine is planning an attack with “dirty bombs” and urged Secretary General Guterres to do everything possible to “prevent this heinous crime from happening”. “We will consider the Kiev regime’s use of dirty bombs as an act of nuclear terrorism,” wrote the Moscow ambassador to the United Nations. Kiev yesterday rejected all accusations by inviting the Aiea commissioners to carry out checks
Kiev: “We ask Italy for anti-aircraft defenses”
Ukraine asks Italy for weapons for anti-aircraft defense, says interviewed by Corriere della Sera President Volodymyr Zelensky. To those who claim that he is in Kiev seeking peace, Zelenky replies that he has always wanted to speak, “but not with the gun aimed at his head.”
Zelensky: no dirty bombs, Moscow seeks justifications
“It’s an important question, I want to be clear. The Russians want to scare, intimidate, they can prepare a provocation. They could hit infrastructure at nuclear power plants and then say that atomic material was being produced there. Moscow seeks justifications towards the world and Russian society ».
This is what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Corriere della Sera“We do not know what they want to do, but they certainly point the finger at our danger to justify the attacks – added Zelensky -. This is why we also insist on the presence of international inspectors at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and we would like the same in the other plants in the country ”.
Zelensky: “Meloni in continuity with Draghi, I invited her to Kiev”
“‘Giorgia? Volodymyr call me Giorgia! ‘ She answered me after I had called her by name, she went just like that, right away. She was direct and personal. I think we have built a very good relationship in continuity with the period started by Draghi. With Draghi the level of our bilateral relations had taken a leap forward and now we will continue to improve it: I told you this and you replied that it was certainly her will too, who does not intend to destroy anything that has been built ” . This is what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Corriere della Sera.