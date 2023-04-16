Home » Ukraine latest news. Easter in Ukraine, exchange of 130 prisoners. Rockets on churches in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia
World

Ukraine latest news. Easter in Ukraine, exchange of 130 prisoners. Rockets on churches in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia

by admin
Ukraine latest news. Easter in Ukraine, exchange of 130 prisoners. Rockets on churches in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia

Europa

The number of victims in Sloviansk has risen to 11, where an apartment building was destroyed by Russian bombing. Two more quarters of Bakhmut fall. Rockets also hit Donetsk Cathedral on the night of the Easter vigil: one dead and two wounded

Orthodox Easter, the celebrations at the Golden Monastery of Kiev

  • Kiev: 130 soldiers released in prisoner exchange for Easter

    Ukrainian presidential adviser Andriy Yermak announced on Telegram a “major prisoner exchange for Easter. We’re bringing 130 of our own home. It has taken place in recent days in several stages. Military, border guards, national guards, sailors. Captured soldiers and sergeants in the Bakhmut, Soledar, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson directions. Our people are going home.”

  • Chief Wagner: “I ordered the release of Ukrainians for Easter”

    The head of the Wagner private militia Yevgeny Prigozhin said he personally ordered the release of a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war on Easter: a video released by his press service shows him giving the order for their release. This was reported by the Russian state news agency Interfax.

    «Prepare all the prisoners of war, feed them and drink them, check the wounded, the doctors must examine them. We have to make sure they leave for the territory by noon,” Prigozhin tells a Wagner soldier in the video. In total, 130 Ukrainian servicemen were released who were captured in Bakhmut, Soledar, Zaporizhzia, Kherson.

  • Kiev: «The Russian army hit the church of Nikopol»

    According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Sergiy Lysak, the Russian army hit the Nikopol church with heavy artillery, wounding two people. UNIAN brings it back. Nikopol stands opposite the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in eastern Ukraine. “The Russians have once again confirmed that there is nothing sacred about them. The Nikopol church was hit with heavy artillery. Two people were injured. A 57-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman,” he said, adding that five residential buildings and several power lines were damaged in the city.

See also  Ukraine-Russia, news from the war today

You may also like

Palestinian resistance forges a new horizon – breaking...

Sixteen people died in a fire in Dubai

Birthday party with shooting in Dadeville in Alabama:...

India, former parliamentarian killed on live TV by...

Lecce 1-1 Sampdoria: goals and highlights from the...

Great Britain wins 8 million euros in Lotto...

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (Xbox Series X |...

Jakov B. killed in Požega | Info

La La Love You and the Mexicans Allison...

Ecological bomb in Carini, landfill seized on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy