Ukraine latest news. Easter in Ukraine, exchange of 130 prisoners. Rockets on churches in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia

14:14

Chief Wagner: “I ordered the release of Ukrainians for Easter”

The head of the Wagner private militia Yevgeny Prigozhin said he personally ordered the release of a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war on Easter: a video released by his press service shows him giving the order for their release. This was reported by the Russian state news agency Interfax.

«Prepare all the prisoners of war, feed them and drink them, check the wounded, the doctors must examine them. We have to make sure they leave for the territory by noon,” Prigozhin tells a Wagner soldier in the video. In total, 130 Ukrainian servicemen were released who were captured in Bakhmut, Soledar, Zaporizhzia, Kherson.