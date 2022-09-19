8:16

Russia, eight people injured by ammonia leak in a factory

Eight people were injured due to an ammonia leak in the building of the refrigeration plant in Novosibirsk, Siberia. The site is a logistics center for the processing, storage and sale of food: the emergency service reported to the state news agency Tass. According to a source, 300 people were evacuated from the building. At the moment, the press service of the regional emergency ministry said that the ammonia leak has been eliminated.