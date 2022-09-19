Home World Ukraine, latest news. Eight Russian missiles in the night over Zaporizhzhia
Ukraine, latest news. Eight Russian missiles in the night over Zaporizhzhia

Ukraine, latest news. Eight Russian missiles in the night over Zaporizhzhia

The Russian reprisals in Ukraine do not stop after the sensational withdrawal of troops from the Kharkiv region. The Moscow raids hit a psychiatric hospital, killing four doctors. The UN Assembly is back in attendance: the first lady of Kiev Olena Zelenska is expected in New York while Zelensky will connect on video on Wednesday. Meanwhile, US President Biden warns: Kiev is defeating Russia but is not winning yet

Ukraine, Putin does not give in to China and India: “We do not stop”

  • Russian bombing in the Dnipropetrovsk region

    Russian bombing in the Dnipropetrovsk region of eastern Ukraine: missiles in Nikopol damaged water structures, power lines and residential buildings. The head of the regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram, reported by UNIAN. “The Nikopol district is again under the enemy’s sights. The Russians hit the communities of Nikopol and Marganets three times with heavy artillery. They fired more than 40 bullets. At the moment there would be no injuries, ”Reznichenko said.

  • Russia, eight people injured by ammonia leak in a factory

    Eight people were injured due to an ammonia leak in the building of the refrigeration plant in Novosibirsk, Siberia. The site is a logistics center for the processing, storage and sale of food: the emergency service reported to the state news agency Tass. According to a source, 300 people were evacuated from the building. At the moment, the press service of the regional emergency ministry said that the ammonia leak has been eliminated.

  • Russia also sends 400 detainees to the front

    “Russia has sent 400 inmates from Tambov prison to Ukraine to strengthen the units fighting in Ukraine.” The Kiev General Staff writes on Facebook, quoted by the Ukrainian media. According to the Ukrainian army, “this decision was made due to the lack of military personnel among the troops of the Federation”.

