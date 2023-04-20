Home » Ukraine, latest news. “Explosion” over Kiev, for the authorities it is a satellite, but NASA denies it
Ukraine, latest news. “Explosion” over Kiev, for the authorities it is a satellite, but NASA denies it

No NASA satellite has fallen on Kiev, says the US space agency, denying the Ukrainian authorities who yesterday evening had attributed a flash in the capital’s skies to the re-entry of the American satellite Rhessi into the atmosphere. Previously, the head of the military administration of Kiev, Serhiy Popko, had reported that the air warning that sounded in the capital last night was due to the “fall of a NASA space satellite”.

    The interim Bulgarian government has imposed a temporary ban on imports of more than 20 food products from Ukraine: the measure does not affect goods in transit through the country. In a press conference in Sofia, Agriculture Minister Yavor Ghecev announced that the ban will be in effect from April 24 until the end of June. Targeted products include wheat, flour, sunflower seeds, sunflower oil, corn, barley and honey. The ban does not affect agricultural and food products from Ukraine, if the goods are in vehicles sealed at the border and bound for other countries. Bulgaria is the fourth country after Poland, Slovakia and Hungary to impose a ban on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

    Damage to Ukraine’s agricultural sector and land resources has cost $8.7 billion since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. This is what we read in a report by the Kyiv School of Economics. Most of the damage was caused by the destruction of agricultural machinery which the report estimated cost more than $4.65 billion. The other cause of losses in the agricultural industry, writes Kyiv Independent, is the result of the destruction and theft of manufactured products, which is estimated at a loss of 1.87 billion dollars. Agricultural infrastructure also suffered large losses, especially granaries and other storage facilities, estimated at $1.33 billion. The large-scale invasion by Russia has caused the greatest damage to the agro-industrial complex of Luhansk, Kherson, Donetsk, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia governorates.

    A huge flare suddenly ripped through the night in the skies of Kiev, triggering the alarm around 10pm last night: the air raid alarm was immediately activated, even if the defenses were not put in operational order, according to what was announced on Telegram by Sergei Popko, head of the military administration of the capital. Ukrainian authorities have attributed the phenomenon to the entry into the atmosphere of a NASA satellite. This version was denied by Rob Margetta, from the space agency’s public relations office quoted by the BBC, according to whom the agency’s satellite was in orbit at the time the event occurred. “We are monitoring a NASA satellite called Rhessi which is expected to reenter Earth orbit tonight. However, the satellite remains in orbit at the moment,” he said.

