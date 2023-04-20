Ukraine, latest news. “Explosion” over Kiev, for the authorities it is a satellite, but NASA denies it

7:20

“Explosion” over Kiev, for the authorities it is a satellite, but NASA denies it

A huge flare suddenly ripped through the night in the skies of Kiev, triggering the alarm around 10pm last night: the air raid alarm was immediately activated, even if the defenses were not put in operational order, according to what was announced on Telegram by Sergei Popko, head of the military administration of the capital. Ukrainian authorities have attributed the phenomenon to the entry into the atmosphere of a NASA satellite. This version was denied by Rob Margetta, from the space agency’s public relations office quoted by the BBC, according to whom the agency’s satellite was in orbit at the time the event occurred. “We are monitoring a NASA satellite called Rhessi which is expected to reenter Earth orbit tonight. However, the satellite remains in orbit at the moment,” he said.