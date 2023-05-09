Ukraine, latest news. Explosions in Kiev, anti-aircraft alert in 14 regions. US, another 1.2 billion in aid

Explosions in the night in Kiev, with the anti-aircraft alert issued in 14 regions of Ukraine. Today Putin will be at the parade marking the anniversary of the victory in the Second World War, while Zelensky chooses to celebrate Europe Day and prepares to welcome Commission President von der Leyen. The US will provide an additional $1.2 billion in long-term military aid to Kiev
Von der Leyen in Kiev, is part of the European family
The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has arrived in Kiev where she will meet the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, on the occasion of Europe day. “I warmly welcome President Zelensky’s decision to make 9 May Europe Day, Ukraine is part of our European family,” the European Commission president told a reporter from the European Newsroom pool at her arrival in the Ukrainian capital.
Von der Leyen, we will avoid evading EU sanctions
«We are continuing to increase the pressure on Russia. This is one of the points I will brief President Zelensky on. The focus is now on rigorously implementing sanctions and taking anti-avoidance measures.” Ursula von der Leyen said it, upon her arrival in Kiev, to one of the reporters of the pool of the European Newsroom. “We are determined to close the existing loopholes. No one doubts it”, continued von der Leyen, underlining: “My presence in Kiev on 9 May is symbolic, but it is also the sign of a crucial and very concrete fact: the EU is working side by side with Ukraine on many issues”.
Kiev, 25 missiles on Ukraine, 15 shot down on the capital
During the night the Russian army fired 25 missiles on Ukraine, 15 on Kiev, most of which were shot down by anti-aircraft fire, the Ukrainian air force reported this morning, quoted by the media. There were no casualties in Kiev according to preliminary information, according to the head of the military administration of the capital Sergiy Popko. Debris fell on a house in the Holosiivskyi district in the southwest of the capital, said mayor Vitali Klitschko. “Kyev has stood up again and will stand up again in the future,” Popko said.