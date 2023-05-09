Ukraine, latest news. Explosions in Kiev, anti-aircraft alert in 14 regions. US, another 1.2 billion in aid

7:39

Von der Leyen, we will avoid evading EU sanctions

«We are continuing to increase the pressure on Russia. This is one of the points I will brief President Zelensky on. The focus is now on rigorously implementing sanctions and taking anti-avoidance measures.” Ursula von der Leyen said it, upon her arrival in Kiev, to one of the reporters of the pool of the European Newsroom. “We are determined to close the existing loopholes. No one doubts it”, continued von der Leyen, underlining: “My presence in Kiev on 9 May is symbolic, but it is also the sign of a crucial and very concrete fact: the EU is working side by side with Ukraine on many issues”.