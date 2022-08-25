At least 22 dead, including an 11-year-old child, are the toll from yesterday’s Russian missile attack on Chaplyne train station. About fifty are injured. Kiev denounces the Russian plan to disconnect the Zaporizhzhia power plant from the electricity grid
Explosions in the Kiev region
Explosions were heard during the night in the Kiev region: the governor, Oleksiy Kuleba said, according to reports from the Kiev Independent. The explosions, he added, came from the Vyshhorodskyi district, just outside the capital. The emergency services are at work on the spot. For the moment there is no news of any injuries or victims.
Osprey S ship loaded with corn arrived in Turkey
The cargo ship Osprey S carrying 11,500 tons of Ukrainian corn arrived this morning in the Turkish port of Iskenderun: this is what is reported by the monitoring service of the Marine Traffic ships. The Osprey S left the Ukrainian port of Chernomorsk on 15 August. Tass reports it.