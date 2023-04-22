16:52

The Kremlin’s plan to “conquer” Germany

The Kremlin masterminded a campaign last year to unite the extremes of the political spectrum in Germany, Die Linke and AfD, under a common pacifist banner, against the war in Ukraine, emerges from documents collected by the intelligence of a European country of which it gives news the Washington Post. At least one person close to Die LInke MP Sahra Wagenknecht and several AfD officials were in contact with Russian officials while the plan was being implemented, between July, when a meeting was held in the Kremlin to launch the programme, and November last year. On February 25, 13,000 people gathered at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to demand a halt to arms shipments to Ukraine under the leadership of Wagenknecht.

“We don’t want Germany to be deeply involved in this war,” he said at the time. Listening to her were Jürgen Elsässer, editor of the far-right magazine Compact, which had just dedicated a cover to Wargenknecht, “the best chancellor, a candidate for the left and the right”, and dozens of AfD exponents. Elsässer, 66, a former communist militant now a member of the AfD, had led protests in the 1980s against the deployment of American Peshings in West Germany, as part of Moscow’s effort to launch the then comatose peace movement.

“We know these tactics from the Cold War, when the Soviets tried to manipulate anti-war movements,” commented a German intelligence official.