Ukraine latest news. Farnesina: Italians should leave Ukraine immediately. Moscow suspends operation of Zaporizhzia reactors

21:12

Kiev, continuous shelling in Bakhmut, no evidence of lack of ammunition

The Ukrainian units in Bakhmut are under “constant” shelling by the Russians and there is no evidence of the lack of ammunition reported by the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin. This was denounced by Ihor Shepetin, commander of a Ukrainian battalion engaged in the defense of the city in the east of the country: “The enemy is trying to carry out these attacks 24 hours a day, 7 days a week… We have not noticed that they have a shortage of ammunition, as they claim. I think it’s the other way around. The intensity of the shelling is only increasing.” According to the commander, Prigozhin’s accusations in recent days to Russian military leaders are only an attempt to “mislead” the Ukrainian army in the face of “enormous losses” in the ranks of mercenaries.

“I think the enemy is already desperate. He is using all the means at his disposal to try and kick our defense forces out of Bakhmut. But the enemy is not succeeding and will not succeed,” Shepetin said, adding that the Ukrainians are not in danger of being encircled and, despite having “some logistical problems,” are still able to evacuate the wounded and receive ammunition supplies. . In another interview with Ukrainian TV, Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for an eastern grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, agreed that “the Russians don’t lack ammunition, this is absolutely not true”. According to Cherevatyi, Ukrainian positions have been shelled over 400 times in the past 24 hours and enemy troops use “over 25,000 rounds a day” on average around Bakhmut, Lyman and Kupyansk.