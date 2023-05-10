Ukraine latest news. French journalist killed in Ukraine, tribute from the White House. Gb wants Wagner on the list of terrorists like Isis and al-Qaeda

7:11

Lula-Rutte summit in Brasilia: now diplomacy





Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Ruth at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia to discuss a wide range of topics, such as the war in Ukraine the EU-Mercosur agreement, climate change, the Amazon and the economic and trade relations between the two countries, as well as the prospects for the recovery of the global economy.

Much of the almost two-hour meeting, it was learned, was dedicated to the difficult situation in Ukraine. In it, the Dutch premier communicated to Lula that for Europeans, war is an existential question in which traditional values ​​are at stake. of the Old Continent.

For his part, the Brazilian head of state, reported the UOL news portal, indicated that “Brazil has its reasons for continuing on the road to a possible compromise”, reiterating that, even with a vote at the UN, Brasilia has strongly condemned “the occupation of Ukraine ”, saying however that he is convinced that this “is the time for diplomacy and not that of war”.

Lula recalled that he had already spoken about the prospects of reaching peace in Ukraine with various countries, such as China and the United States, and that he will return to speak about it again on the occasion of the G7 in Japan. “The continuation of the war – he then said – will only lead to more deaths, that’s why we need someone to talk about peace, and Brazil is willing to do so. I think it’s possible – he concluded – and if I thought I couldn’t be successful, I wouldn’t have committed myself”. Rutte defended the shipment of arms to Ukraine at the beginning of the conflict: “If we hadn’t done it, Kiev would have fallen already in the first week”, so “we will support Ukraine for as long as necessary”, he said said the Dutch premier.