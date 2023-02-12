18:07

Two men jumped on a mine in Kherson

A mine exploded as a car passed along a country road near the village of Novoraysk, in Kherson oblast, and the two men aboard the vehicle, aged 45 and 48, were killed. This was reported by the Kyiv Independent, citing the local military and civil administrations. Novoraysk was liberated from Russian occupation last November during a massive Ukrainian counter-offensive in the south of the country, since then an operation has been launched to de-mine the territory, mines and bombs may however emerge in the countryside and forests of the region. Last January, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine had become “the largest minefield in the world” following the Russian invasion, Kyiv Independent still recalls.