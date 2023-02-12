British weapons and military vehicles could be manufactured in Ukraine, according to plans that would mark a strengthening of the country’s ties with NATO. The Telegraph writes it, specifying that important managers of the UK defense industry are allegedly negotiating in this sense with their counterparts in Kiev.
Two men jumped on a mine in Kherson
A mine exploded as a car passed along a country road near the village of Novoraysk, in Kherson oblast, and the two men aboard the vehicle, aged 45 and 48, were killed. This was reported by the Kyiv Independent, citing the local military and civil administrations. Novoraysk was liberated from Russian occupation last November during a massive Ukrainian counter-offensive in the south of the country, since then an operation has been launched to de-mine the territory, mines and bombs may however emerge in the countryside and forests of the region. Last January, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine had become “the largest minefield in the world” following the Russian invasion, Kyiv Independent still recalls.
Iran has sent drones to Russia with boats and planes
“Iran has used boats and a state-owned airline to send new types of advanced long-range armed drones to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine.” This was revealed by the Guardian citing sources in Iran. “At least 18 of the drones were handed over to Vladimir Putin’s navy after Russian officers and technicians flew a mission to Tehran in November where they were shown a full range of Iranian technologies,” the article reads.
From Kiev sanctions another 200 people affiliated with Moscow
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today signed the decree which implements the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on another 200 people affiliated with the Russian Federation: 199 Russian citizens and one Ukrainian citizen. These are mainly economic measures and will remain in force for 50 years.