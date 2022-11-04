Home World Ukraine latest news. G7 against Moscow: cannot starve Ukrainians. Zelensky: non-existent dirty bomb evidence from the IAEA
Ukraine latest news. G7 against Moscow: cannot starve Ukrainians. Zelensky: non-existent dirty bomb evidence from the IAEA

Ukraine latest news. G7 against Moscow: cannot starve Ukrainians. Zelensky: non-existent dirty bomb evidence from the IAEA

The G7 warns Moscow that it will not allow the Ukrainian population to suffer from hunger and cold and will continue to provide aid. Zelensky reiterated that it is not a question of Russia, at least for now, and he will not go to the G20 in Bali if Putin is there. For the Ukrainian president, moreover, from the IAEA the clear and irrefutable proof that there have been no preparations for a “dirty bomb” in Ukraine.

    The G7 warns Moscow: it will not allow the Ukrainian population to suffer from hunger and cold and will continue to provide aid. Zelensky reiterated that with the Russiaat least for now, it is not a question, and he will not go to the G20 in Bali if Putin is there.

    The “obvious” conclusion of the International Atomic Energy Agency (Debt) represents “clear and irrefutable proof” that there have been no preparations for a “dirty bomb” in Ukraine. This was stated by Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky in his evening message, adding that at least 4.5 million people in Ukraine have been deprived of electricity following attacks by Russian forces.

    The Russian invaders used 68 missiles and 30 suicide drones against theUkraine last week. This was announced by Ukrinform citing the deputy head of the department of main operations of the general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces, Oleksii Thunder. In a briefing, Hromov described the Russian offensives launched between October 27, 2022 and November 3, 2022 in Ukrainian territory. “Russian troops – he said – are actively attempting to conduct reconnaissance with various unmanned aerial vehicles in regions such as Kiev, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv. The Ukrainian army is opposing these actions with all available means, namely modern electronic warfare systems ”. In particular, according to Hromov, the Russian Orlan-10 UAV was intercepted with an anti-drone weapon in the Kharkiv region on October 31, 2022. In the last week, the Ukrainian defense forces shot down four Russian planes and nine helicopters. mainly flights operating from “temporarily occupied” Crimea.

