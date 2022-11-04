7:04

From Russia last week 68 missiles and 30 drones





The Russian invaders used 68 missiles and 30 suicide drones against theUkraine last week. This was announced by Ukrinform citing the deputy head of the department of main operations of the general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces, Oleksii Thunder. In a briefing, Hromov described the Russian offensives launched between October 27, 2022 and November 3, 2022 in Ukrainian territory. “Russian troops – he said – are actively attempting to conduct reconnaissance with various unmanned aerial vehicles in regions such as Kiev, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv. The Ukrainian army is opposing these actions with all available means, namely modern electronic warfare systems ”. In particular, according to Hromov, the Russian Orlan-10 UAV was intercepted with an anti-drone weapon in the Kharkiv region on October 31, 2022. In the last week, the Ukrainian defense forces shot down four Russian planes and nine helicopters. mainly flights operating from “temporarily occupied” Crimea.