Kiev, buildings hit and damaged Sarny hospital. North Korea wants to send workers to the pro-Russian republics
-
Borrell: “unlikely suspension of EU visas for Russians”
It is “unlikely” that EU foreign ministers will “unanimously” support the ban on issuing visas for Russian citizens. This was stated by the EU High Foreign Policy Officer Josep Borrell in an interview with Austrian television Orf. Borrel himself said he was “not in favor of blocking visas for all Russians”, but in favor of a more selective process.
-
Guterres, relegating nuclear weapons to history
The global community should “relegate nuclear weapons to history, once and for all.” This was stated by the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres. In a post on Twitter on the occasion of the International Day against Nuclear Tests which is celebrated today, Guterres wrote that “our world has been held hostage” by this type of weapons “too long”. “Such death devices do not guarantee victory or safety: as they are designed – explains the UN secretary – their only result is destruction”. “We guarantee the end of the tests forever and we consign nuclear weapons to history, once and for all”, is the appeal of Guterres.
-
General Manager Grossi: Aiea team in Zaporizhzhia this week
The mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (Aiea) will arrive at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by the end of this week. This was announced by the director general of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi. «The day has arrived – Grossi wrote today on his Twitter account -. The Support and Assistance Mission in Zaporizhzhya (Isamz) is on its way. We must protect the safety of the largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine and Europe ”. “Proud to lead this mission, which will arrive at the Zaporizhzhia (Znpp) nuclear power plant at the end of this week,” Grossi explained, attaching a photo of him along with 13 other people wearing IAEA uniforms.