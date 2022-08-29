7:03

Guterres, relegating nuclear weapons to history

The global community should “relegate nuclear weapons to history, once and for all.” This was stated by the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres. In a post on Twitter on the occasion of the International Day against Nuclear Tests which is celebrated today, Guterres wrote that “our world has been held hostage” by this type of weapons “too long”. “Such death devices do not guarantee victory or safety: as they are designed – explains the UN secretary – their only result is destruction”. “We guarantee the end of the tests forever and we consign nuclear weapons to history, once and for all”, is the appeal of Guterres.