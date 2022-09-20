Home World Ukraine latest news. Guterres (UN): The world is in great danger
Ukraine latest news. Guterres (UN): The world is in great danger

Ukraine latest news. Guterres (UN): The world is in great danger

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres warns that the world is in “great danger”. From New York, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi says that the Russian invasion of Ukraine risks ushering in a new era of polarization, an era that we have not seen since the end of the war. Prime Minister Liz Truss says the UK will spend at least £ 2.3bn on Ukraine in 2023.

Ukraine, 13 killed in Donetsk

  • Kiev, wrecked Russian soldiers transport ferry

    The Ukrainian Armed Forces sank a ferry carrying Russian troops and equipment across the Dnieper River near Nova Kakhovka, in the Kherson region. The Kyiv Independent reports. In a statement on Facebook, the Ukrainian army said that: “Attempts to build a passage did not withstand the fire of the Ukrainian forces and were stopped.”

    The villages abandoned by the Russians en route to Eastern Ukraine

  • USA, the supply of tanks is not excluded in the future

    “Certainly on the table” is the possibility that the United States will supply tanks to theUkraine. But it won’t happen anytime soon for training and maintenance reasons. “We look at the Ukrainian Armed Forces as a whole and evaluate for the future what capabilities they will need and how the US and our allies can support Ukraine in building these capabilities,” a US military officer told reporters according to CNN. .

    Johnson to soldiers in Kiev: “Good job the destroyed Russian tanks”

  • Salvini, with Putin’s war on the part of the wrong, but doubts about sanctions

    “Since the beginning of the war I have argued that the judgment on Putin has changed, by everyone. Previously everyone made agreements with him, then whoever starts a war is obviously going to be in the wrong ”. Matteo said it Salvini, secretary of the League, spoke to the microphones of Radio Anch’Io on Rai1. “As a league we have always voted in favor of sanctions, I just wonder if they are actually helping to bring Russia to its knees or if they are not bringing the Italians to their knees,” he added. “The electricity and gas bills of Italian families and companies are also the children of this war,” he said.

    Matteo Salvini, with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an image published on his Twitter profile, 04 July 2019. TWITTER MATTEO SALVINI

