Salvini, with Putin’s war on the part of the wrong, but doubts about sanctions





“Since the beginning of the war I have argued that the judgment on Putin has changed, by everyone. Previously everyone made agreements with him, then whoever starts a war is obviously going to be in the wrong ”. Matteo said it Salvini, secretary of the League, spoke to the microphones of Radio Anch’Io on Rai1. “As a league we have always voted in favor of sanctions, I just wonder if they are actually helping to bring Russia to its knees or if they are not bringing the Italians to their knees,” he added. “The electricity and gas bills of Italian families and companies are also the children of this war,” he said.