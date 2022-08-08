UN Secretary General Guterres has asked for the suspension of all “suicidal” military operations at nuclear power plants and in particular around that of Zaporizhia. Also from Tokyo, the UN secretary general said he fears that the events taking place in Ukraine could turn into a protracted conflict.
Aiea: Fears for rockets on Zaporizhzhia power plant
Fears ofDebt for the attacks on the nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhiaof which Russians and Ukrainians accuse each other as Ukrainian President Zelensky warns about Russian referendums in occupied areas.
UN: stop suicide attacks on nuclear power plants
The UN secretary general asked, in a press conference in Tokyo, to suspend all “suicidal” military operations at nuclear power plants and in particular around that of Zaporozhye, in Ukraine, so that the International Atomic Energy Agency (Aiea) can access it. “Any attack on nuclear power plants is suicidal,” she said. “I hope these attacks end. At the same time, I hope that the IAEA will be able to access the Zaporijjia power plant, the largest in Europe, the scene since last Friday of bombing by which the Russian and Ukrainian belligerents have accused each other.
Guterres (UN) fears a protracted conflict
The Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres fears that the events taking place in Ukraine may turn into a protracted conflict: he said this in Tokyo speaking with reporters, according to reports from Tass. The UN secretary general said he was “very concerned” about the possibility of a “protracted” conflict, “which is causing enormous suffering and is having a very negative impact on the global economy”. “The difficult thing for a ceasefire comes from the simple fact that” it is not possible to reconcile the positions “of Moscow and Kiev, he added.