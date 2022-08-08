7:13

UN: stop suicide attacks on nuclear power plants

The UN secretary general asked, in a press conference in Tokyo, to suspend all “suicidal” military operations at nuclear power plants and in particular around that of Zaporozhye, in Ukraine, so that the International Atomic Energy Agency (Aiea) can access it. “Any attack on nuclear power plants is suicidal,” she said. “I hope these attacks end. At the same time, I hope that the IAEA will be able to access the Zaporijjia power plant, the largest in Europe, the scene since last Friday of bombing by which the Russian and Ukrainian belligerents have accused each other.