18:42

Bonomi (Confindustria): «Future starts from reconstruction, Italy is decisive»

«The future starts with reconstruction and this is the goal we must aim for. The Italian contribution can be decisive, both in sectors such as steel, in which Italy is the protagonist, and in many others where important prospects will open up. For this reason we sincerely hope that the foundations for a negotiation will be laid as soon as possible, because without peace there is neither development nor growth». This was stated by the president of Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi, speaking in a video message at the ‘Debate Europe Ukraine’ event, organized by the Saving Lives Foundation with Metinvest in Milan. «All our efforts must be concentrated in this direction – added Bononi – since the values ​​of freedom, democracy and respect for sovereignty and international law are at stake, the foundations of European construction. Without forgetting the economic role of Ukraine in the world and the positive effects of a return to a condition of peace on the growth and well-being of the Ukrainian people and on all the countries involved in relations with this nation”.

Today, Bonomi underlined, “despite the Russian naval blockade which limits exports, the Metinvest group, which created the Saving Lives Humanitarian Center to provide continuous assistance to the population with food, medicines and basic necessities, continues to work in the country under the constant threat of Russian bombing. It is the noblest commitment to honor the hundreds of deceased employees and the thousands engaged in fighting every day. This virtuous reality restores hope in the future, a hope that Italy wants to give substance to, both in humanitarian and industrial terms”.