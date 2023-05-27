Ukraine, latest news. Intelligence Kiev: Russia prepares provocation in Zaporizhzhia

Russia “is preparing a large-scale provocation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with an accident simulation”. This was reported by Ukrainian military intelligence, reports Ukrinform. «To this end, an attack will be carried out directly on the territory of the nuclear installation. After that, an emergency leak of radioactive substances will be announced. Ukraine will, as always, be blamed for the incident”, said the Gur, according to which the Russians’ goal is to trigger “a detailed investigation during which all hostilities will be stopped”, in order to have time to “regroup”
Commander of the Ukrainian army, ready for the counteroffensive
The commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny published a video on Telegram that suggests the start of the counter-offensive: the video shows Ukrainian soldiers preparing for battle, reciting a prayer. “It’s time to take back what’s ours,” Zaluzhny said. Meanwhile, the secretary of the National Security Council Oleksy Danilov, who is part of the war cabinet, told the BBC that Ukraine is ready to launch a counter-offensive and stressed that the Ukrainian government has “no right to be wrong” about the decision because it is a “historic opportunity that cannot be missed”.
Russian nuclear weapons in Minsk, Biden “extremely negative”
US President Joe Biden said he had an “extremely negative reaction” to the news of the transfer of Russian nuclear weapons to Belarusian territory. In Moscow, in the framework of the Eurasian Economic Forum, the Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had received confirmation from his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of the “beginning of the transfer”. The defense ministers of the two countries, Sergei Shoigu and Viktor Jrenin, signed a series of agreements on Thursday in Minsk to establish the procedure to follow. Construction of a number of storage facilities is expected to be completed on 1 July. Moscow has already delivered an Iskander missile defense system to Minsk, which can carry nuclear warheads.
Podolyak, no to any peace involving territorial concessions
“Our ‘peace formula’ foresees as a first step the complete removal of Russian armed groups from the territory of Ukraine within the 1991 borders. It is obvious that we would not support any option involving territorial concessions”. So Mikhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelensky, in an interview with Corriere della Sera. “The so-called ‘compromise’ scenarios would not lead to peace but to the continuation of the war and a significant increase in terrorist pressure on Ukraine”, adds Podolyak, so instead “we would see further militarization of Russia and new aggressions against other states” .