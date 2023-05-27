Home » Ukraine, latest news. Intelligence Kiev: Russia prepares provocation in Zaporizhzhia
World

Ukraine, latest news. Intelligence Kiev: Russia prepares provocation in Zaporizhzhia

by admin
Ukraine, latest news. Intelligence Kiev: Russia prepares provocation in Zaporizhzhia

Europa

Russia “is preparing a large-scale provocation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with an accident simulation”. This was reported by Ukrainian military intelligence, reports Ukrinform. «To this end, an attack will be carried out directly on the territory of the nuclear installation. After that, an emergency leak of radioactive substances will be announced. Ukraine will, as always, be blamed for the incident”, said the Gur, according to which the Russians’ goal is to trigger “a detailed investigation during which all hostilities will be stopped”, in order to have time to “regroup”

Ukraine, Prigozhin announces withdrawal of Wagner group from Bakhmut

  • Commander of the Ukrainian army, ready for the counteroffensive

    The commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny published a video on Telegram that suggests the start of the counter-offensive: the video shows Ukrainian soldiers preparing for battle, reciting a prayer. “It’s time to take back what’s ours,” Zaluzhny said. Meanwhile, the secretary of the National Security Council Oleksy Danilov, who is part of the war cabinet, told the BBC that Ukraine is ready to launch a counter-offensive and stressed that the Ukrainian government has “no right to be wrong” about the decision because it is a “historic opportunity that cannot be missed”.

  • Russian nuclear weapons in Minsk, Biden “extremely negative”

    US President Joe Biden said he had an “extremely negative reaction” to the news of the transfer of Russian nuclear weapons to Belarusian territory. In Moscow, in the framework of the Eurasian Economic Forum, the Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had received confirmation from his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of the “beginning of the transfer”. The defense ministers of the two countries, Sergei Shoigu and Viktor Jrenin, signed a series of agreements on Thursday in Minsk to establish the procedure to follow. Construction of a number of storage facilities is expected to be completed on 1 July. Moscow has already delivered an Iskander missile defense system to Minsk, which can carry nuclear warheads.

  • Podolyak, no to any peace involving territorial concessions

    “Our ‘peace formula’ foresees as a first step the complete removal of Russian armed groups from the territory of Ukraine within the 1991 borders. It is obvious that we would not support any option involving territorial concessions”. So Mikhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelensky, in an interview with Corriere della Sera. “The so-called ‘compromise’ scenarios would not lead to peace but to the continuation of the war and a significant increase in terrorist pressure on Ukraine”, adds Podolyak, so instead “we would see further militarization of Russia and new aggressions against other states” .

You may also like

Ana Nikolić has wounds on her face Fun

the peace plan leaves the occupied territories to...

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the US...

Rancid remain firm in their “Devil In Disguise”

“What can happen to a child?”, dead seal...

Shanina Shayk double of Irina Shayk at the...

Julian Casablancas + The Voidz Return For “Prophecy...

June 2023, the events not to be missed...

Sana disqualified from the Cooperative | Entertainment

Stockholm, train derails for Arlanda airport: two injured....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy