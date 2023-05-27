Ukraine, latest news. Intelligence Kiev: Russia prepares provocation in Zaporizhzhia

8:09

Russian nuclear weapons in Minsk, Biden “extremely negative”

US President Joe Biden said he had an “extremely negative reaction” to the news of the transfer of Russian nuclear weapons to Belarusian territory. In Moscow, in the framework of the Eurasian Economic Forum, the Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had received confirmation from his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of the “beginning of the transfer”. The defense ministers of the two countries, Sergei Shoigu and Viktor Jrenin, signed a series of agreements on Thursday in Minsk to establish the procedure to follow. Construction of a number of storage facilities is expected to be completed on 1 July. Moscow has already delivered an Iskander missile defense system to Minsk, which can carry nuclear warheads.