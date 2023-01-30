A Russian missile landed on an apartment building in Kharkiv, killing at least one person and wounding three. Zelensky is asking the West for even more powerful weapons, starting with long-range missiles. Meanwhile, Russia is reintroducing military training at school. Stoltenberg visiting Japan today.
Russia reintroduces military training at school
Russia looks to its Soviet past by reintroducing military education and training in schools. «Basic notions on life safety» was the name of the new study program which will be introduced and made compulsory starting next September 1st in the schools of the Federation and where weapons training techniques will be taught, to learn how to handle not only machine guns of the AK series but also hand grenades.
Stoltenberg asks South Korea for more weapons and flies to Tokyo
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, on the verge of an official visit to Tokyo, the capital of Japan, urged South Korea to increase its military support for Ukraine, recalling that other countries have changed their supply ban policy of arms to warring states after the invasion of Russia. Stoltenberg, speaking at the Chey Institute for Advanced Studies in Seoul, thanked South Korea for the help given to Kiev so far, but called for more to be done in the face of an “urgent need” for ammunition, local media reported . Seoul has signed major deals to supply tanks, planes and other weapons to NATO member Poland.
Scholz opens up the possibility of dialogue with Putin
In Europe, on the German side, attempts are being made to rekindle a flame of dialogue: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has stressed that he wants to speak again with Vladimir Putin. And the Kremlin seems to have appreciated.