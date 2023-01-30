6:42

Stoltenberg asks South Korea for more weapons and flies to Tokyo

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, on the verge of an official visit to Tokyo, the capital of Japan, urged South Korea to increase its military support for Ukraine, recalling that other countries have changed their supply ban policy of arms to warring states after the invasion of Russia. Stoltenberg, speaking at the Chey Institute for Advanced Studies in Seoul, thanked South Korea for the help given to Kiev so far, but called for more to be done in the face of an “urgent need” for ammunition, local media reported . Seoul has signed major deals to supply tanks, planes and other weapons to NATO member Poland.